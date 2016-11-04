Philippines receive Canadian humanitarian aid after Typhoon Haima/Lawin

Thanks to the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund, residents in the Philippines who were affected by Typhoon Haima, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Lawin, will receive immediate life-saving assistance from Humanitarian Coalition member CARE Canada.

On October 19, 2016, Typhoon Haima lashed the northern tip of the Philippines with winds gusting up to 315 kilometres per hour and and torrential rain, resulting in flooding and landslides.

Haima followed on the heels of Typhoon Sarika, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Karen, leaving thousands of residents vulnerable to volatile and strained conditions. At least 8 people were killed, and more than 380,000 people were affected.

Two weeks later, more than 150,000 people remain displaced, and while many have found refuge in shelters and with family and friends, an estimated 40,000 have no place to stay.

With $350,000 allocated from the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund, CARE Canada is able to respond immediately to the needs of 10,000 people affected. The organization will increase access to essential shelter and improve living conditions to affected residents by providing cash grants earmarked for buying construction materials like lumber and educating beneficiaries on building back safer principles and techniques.

CARE has been working in the Philippines since 1949, developing strong relationships with local communities and other non-governmental organizations. CARE has 38 staff in country, and is currently implementing recovery programmes for the Haiyan response and other emergency programs.

The Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund is a joint mechanism financed by Global Affairs Canada, the Humanitarian Coalition and its member agencies.

The Philippines and surrounding countries are hit by dozens of tornadoes and typhoons annually during the monsoon season typically between June and December.

In 2013, the deadly super typhoon Haiyan, also known as Yolanda, hit the Visayas region of the Philippines, leaving more than 7,300 people dead and thousands missing.

Haima is the most powerful storm to hit the Philippines this year.