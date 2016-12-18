Pregnant Filipina dies in car crash in Alberta

RED DEER, Alberta – Investigation continues following a car crash that killed a pregnant Filipina in Whitecourt, Alberta on Friday, Dec. 2.

Whitecourt is a town 177 km northwest of Edmonton City.

Maricris Baclas, 33, was heading to work when her SUV was struck by a fire rescue tanker in the early morning, at 6 a.m.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Tom Kalis in Whitecourt told the INQUIRER.net Baclas was the second driver to cross the green light when she was hit by the tanker at the intersection of Highway 43 and Dahl Drive.

“It is a four lane divided highway, the road design is solid. It is a busy intersection but it wasn’t busy at 6 a.m.,” he said. He said several accidents have occurred at this intersection in previous years. Alcohol was not a concern, he said.

An analyst will investigate data from the truck, he added. According to reports, the truck was on its way to respond to an emergency west of Whitecourt. The truck occupants were not hurt.

Baclas was five months pregnant at the time of the accident. She had just obtained her permanent resident status last year.

Meanwhile, family and friends have created a crowd-sourcing page to help send her remains to the Philippines.

Since its posting, the page has collected $8,218 (Cad). For those interested to help please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/baclas-family.(J. dela Cruz,Inquirer)

