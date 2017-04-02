Prime Minister announces support for high-quality, affordable child care across the country

  April 1, 2017
    • “Canadians deserve the opportunity to raise their families the way they want, but far too many do not have access to the high-quality, affordable child care they need. With increased support for early learning and child care, more Canadian parents can pursue new opportunities to work and learn, and build a better future for themselves and their children.

    That’s why the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today highlighted that Budget 2017 proposes $7 billion over 10 years, beginning in 2018-19, to support and create more high-quality, affordable child care spaces across the country. This funding is in addition to an initial investment of $500 million announced in Budget 2016 for this upcoming year, 2017-18.

    These investments would help increase the number of affordable, high-quality child care spaces for low- and modest-income families, and would make it easier for more parents to work or return to school. Over the next three years, this funding could support up to 40,000 new subsidized child care spaces.

    The government is working with the provinces and territories to develop a National Framework on Early Learning and Child Care, focusing on best practices and innovative approaches to best serve families. A distinct Indigenous Framework on Early Learning and Child Care will also be created in cooperation with Indigenous partners to reflect the unique cultures and needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children across Canada.

    With Budget 2017, the government will continue to deliver the things that matter most to Canadians: good jobs, healthy living, strong communities, and better opportunities for future generations.”

