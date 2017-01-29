PM_Trudeau

Prime Minister welcomes new members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 29, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • Calgary, Alberta – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the next 11 members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. These young leaders bring new energy and ideas to inspire all Canadians. They will join the 15 existing members, bringing the Youth Council to a total of 26 members.

    Chosen from over 16,000 applicants from across Canada, these young Canadians—aged 16 to 24 years—will advise the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada on policies and programs that are important to them and to all Canadians.

    Yesterday, the full Youth Council met with Cabinet Ministers to discuss their experiences and their unique perspectives on Government of Canada priorities. During their meeting, the Youth Council tackled issues including youth employment, mental health, innovation, environment, climate change and clean growth, and diversity in the Canadian Armed Forces.

    The Youth Council will continue to meet with the Prime Minister, Ministers, and other policy leaders to offer advice on the pressing challenges of our time. They will also meet with youth in their communities to discuss these challenges.

    Quote

    “The voices of young Canadians are crucial as we work together to build a better Canada for today and for future generations. I am proud to work with the 26 members of the Youth Council, and look forward to continuing to hear from youth across Canada on the issues that matter most to them.”
    – The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Minister of Youth

    Quick Facts

    • Over 16,000 people applied to be considered for the Youth Council, and almost all of them expressed an interest in participating in other engagement activities in Canada and abroad. The Government of Canada is connecting those who signed up to a wide variety of opportunities to inform government decision-making.

    Young Canadians can sign-up to receive news and get involved in engagement opportunities in areas of interest to them on canada.ca/youth.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • PM_Trudeau
      29 January 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister welcomes new members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council

      Calgary, Alberta – The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the next 11 members of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council. These young leaders bring new energy and ideas to inspire all Canadians. They will join the 15 existing members, bringing the Youth Council to a total of 26 members. ...

    • Canada-Summer-Jobs-Banner-2017
      29 January 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Deadline to apply for Canada Summer Jobs

      Small businesses and organizations wanting to hire summer students this year now have until February 3, to submit their applications for support from the Canada Summer Jobs program. The Canada Summer Jobs program makes it easier to hire students during the summer by providing up to 50 percent of the minimum ...

    • Richmond_funds
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Government approves Richmond’s South Arm Community Centre

      South Arm Community Centre in Richmond will receive much-needed funding for their renovation project with the Government of Canada’s CIP 150 investment of $500,000. Joe Peschisolido, Member of Parliament for Steveston – Richmond East on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and ...

    • amber-alert
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Girl in Amber Alert found with mom

      The mother and child sought in an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C., were found unharmed hours later at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. Nine-year-old Makayla Estrada Weber and her mother, Wilma Estrada, 48, arrived at the parish office, 2116 Cornwall Ave., about 5 p.m. Monday, ...

    • DPD_BBB-News
      28 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      JAN 28TH: DATA PRIVACY DAY

      Vancouver, BC – Saturday, January 28th, is Data Privacy Day across North America and Europe. First held in 2007 as European Data Protection Day, it has expanded to include 47 countries to raise awareness about the importance of protecting your personal and financial information. Today’s digital world means scammers ...

    %d bloggers like this: