Senator Enverga celebrates first Filipino Canadian Commanding Officer of the Royal Regiment of Canada

Toronto, Ontario – The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga Jr., Senator from Ontario, joined the Royal Regiment of Canada at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto, Ontario to celebrate the Royal Regiment of Canada’s Change of Command Parade, Sorrel Day, and Family Day events.

“As a proud Canadian, I am grateful to be standing here today to commend the brave work of members of the Royal Regiment of Canada, who have a long and proud history of selflessly serving Canadians and Canada’s interests since 1862,” said Senator Enverga in a statement.

Senator Enverga gave special thanks to Lieutenant-Colonel Tom Payne, who had led the Royal Regiment of Canada for three years, providing exemplary service and leadership.

Senator Enverga also extended warm congratulations to the Regiment’s incoming Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Nonato, who becomes the first Filipino-Canadian to hold this post. Prior to taking command of the Royal Regiment of Canada, Nonato graduated from Kingston’s prestigious Royal Military College and served in missions in Afghanistan and South Sudan. Lieutenant Colonel Nonato, and his accomplished and successful wife Sheila, are a source of great pride for the Filipino-Canadian community.

“As celebrations are upon us to mark and commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday, now is a perfect time for me to … laud all members of the Canadian Army for their good work and service,” said Senator Enverga.

Sorrel Day marks Canada’s valiant June 1916 victory over Germany during the World War I Battle of Mount Sorrel, near Ypres, Belgium.

The Royal Regiment of Canada was formed in 1862, making it one of Canada’s oldest regiments.

Like this: Like Loading...