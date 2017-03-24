Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the attack in London, United Kingdom

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the attack in London, United Kingdom (U.K.)

“We strongly condemn today’s attack in London. I was shocked and saddened to learn of the innocent people who were killed and injured as a result of this cowardly attack.

“Canada and the U.K. are the closest of friends and allies. Our friendship is based on shared values and history – indeed, Canada’s Parliament is a descendant of the Chamber targeted this morning.

“Today’s attack on the U.K. Parliament is an attack on democracies around the world.

“The Canadian Parliament withstood a similar attack not so long ago by those who sought to instil fear and divide Canadians against themselves. Instead, Canadians came together. I am confident the British people will do the same, and will emerge from their grief stronger and more united than ever before.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I offer our full support to Prime Minister May and to the people of the United Kingdom. We stand ready to offer all possible assistance to the British government, to do what we can to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act.

“Canadians stand united with the British people in the fight against terrorism. We will continue to work together with the U.K. and all our allies to show the world that freedom and democracy will always triumph.”

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“Today, we come together to recognize the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Whether here in Canada or around the world, racism devalues individuals, divides communities, and breeds fear and animosity throughout society.

“In Canada, diversity is a source of strength and a fundamental pillar of our country’s success. While we have made important progress in the fight against racism and racial discrimination in recent decades, much work still needs to be done. Far too many people around the world continue to be denied their most basic human rights simply because of the colour of their skin or their ethnic background.

“The Government of Canada strongly condemns any form of discrimination at home and in our global community. We will continue to promote inclusiveness, acceptance, and equality in Canada and around the globe, and will never stop working for a safer, more equal, and more respectful world.

“On this important day, we reaffirm our ongoing responsibility to speak out against racism, hate, xenophobia, and bigotry in all its forms. Silence is not an option because progress is never permanent.”

Like this: Like Loading...