A Section Vol.18 no.21 (pages A1- A13)_final.indd

Team Philippines competes in Taekwondo Championships

  • jfortaleza
  • November 17, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 97

    • The Philippine Taekwondo Team are in Vancouver to compete in the World Taekwondo Federation Junior Championships

    held at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby. The events will run from November 16-21, and the Philippine

    contingent will compete in the various weight classes and vie for medals and a position in taekwondo championships in

    the world. It will be an exciting showcase of the next generation of taekwondo superstars, with over 800 athletes between

    the ages of 14 to 17 competing for top international honours.

     

    The event is held through Taekwondo Canada with the full support of BC Taekwondo Federation.  It is supported through

    cooperation between the City of Burnaby, Tourism Burnaby and the local, provincial and national taekwondo community.

     

    The delegates are headed by coaches Nap Dagdagan Jr. and Dindo Simpao, and Head of the Team/Chef de Mission

    Congressman Monsour del Rosario, himself a Taekwondo champion who competed in the world championships and the

    Olympics.  He is also the Secretary General of the Philippine Taekwondo Association and Philippine Olympic Committee

    Member.

     

    The team is sponsored by Philippine Taekwondo Association, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports

    Commission and SMART Telecoms – PLDT

     

    &quot;Taekwondo is considered one of the top 10 sports in the Philippines, that's why we are getting the support of the

    government to train our athletes,&quot; Del Rosario shares. &quot;Sports in the Philippines that get the most support are the ones

    that qualify for the Olympics.&quot; Del Rosario adds that as a congressman, he will introduce bills that will help athletes in their

    sports training and their  post-career opportunities.

     

    The women's team is composed of Ezra Balingit, Abigail Valdez, Baby Jessica Canabal, Beatrice Gaerlan, Florence Mae

    Chavez, Laila Delo all from the National Capital Region, and Veronica Garces from Cebu. The men's team includes

    Gabriel Lamarca, Raymundo Alombro III, Darlo Dionisio, Gian Gutierrez, Harley Santos,  and Alvaro Aranton from NCR,

    and Sal Luigi Estrada from Cebu.

     

    On the first day, Abigail Valdez earned a bronze medal for the Philippines in the Female Fly Division.

     

    Competitions are open to the public, and the team is asking for the community's support and prayers as they play for the

    Philippines.


    Share

    Previous Story

    Trudeau, Duterte to meet at APEC in Peru

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • traffic-in-manila
      18 November 2016
      13 hours ago No comment

      Manila,oh, Manila

      Just got back from an Asian cruise that took us from Hong Kong to Australia with several port stops in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. It was generally a pleasant adventure though I won’t bore you with details – already did that with our incessant facebook postings enough for ...

    • A Section Vol.18 no.21 (pages A1- A13)_final.indd
      17 November 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Team Philippines competes in Taekwondo Championships

      The Philippine Taekwondo Team are in Vancouver to compete in the World Taekwondo Federation Junior Championships held at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby. The events will run from November 16-21, and the Philippine contingent will compete in the various weight classes and vie for medals and a position in taekwondo championships ...

    • trudeau-duterte-to-meet-at-apec-philippineasiannewstoday-peru
      17 November 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Trudeau, Duterte to meet at APEC in Peru

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the world leaders meeting in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit. The APEC meeting will be held in Peru. It will be the first APEC leaders’ meeting for Duterte, who won the presidential election ...

    • julia-roberts-paolo-ballesteros
      16 November 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      ‘Die Beautiful’

      Now it can be told: Director Jun Lana and producer Perci Intalan of “Die Beautiful,” which won the Audience Award at the recent Tokyo International Film Festival, didn’t have an inkling that their star, Paolo Ballesteros, was back in Tokyo for the awarding ceremonies. The Philippines won big at ...

    • Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters
      16 November 2016
      2 days ago No comment

      Trump may be good for Philippines, says congressman

      A member of the House of Representatives in the Philippines is hoping that their common traits will bring together President Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, according to an ABS- CBN report. ABS-CBN reported that Kabayan Party-list congressman Harry Roque believes that this will help to smoothen the ...