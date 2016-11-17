Team Philippines competes in Taekwondo Championships

The Philippine Taekwondo Team are in Vancouver to compete in the World Taekwondo Federation Junior Championships

held at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre in Burnaby. The events will run from November 16-21, and the Philippine

contingent will compete in the various weight classes and vie for medals and a position in taekwondo championships in

the world. It will be an exciting showcase of the next generation of taekwondo superstars, with over 800 athletes between

the ages of 14 to 17 competing for top international honours.

The event is held through Taekwondo Canada with the full support of BC Taekwondo Federation. It is supported through

cooperation between the City of Burnaby, Tourism Burnaby and the local, provincial and national taekwondo community.

The delegates are headed by coaches Nap Dagdagan Jr. and Dindo Simpao, and Head of the Team/Chef de Mission

Congressman Monsour del Rosario, himself a Taekwondo champion who competed in the world championships and the

Olympics. He is also the Secretary General of the Philippine Taekwondo Association and Philippine Olympic Committee

Member.

The team is sponsored by Philippine Taekwondo Association, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports

Commission and SMART Telecoms – PLDT

"Taekwondo is considered one of the top 10 sports in the Philippines, that's why we are getting the support of the

government to train our athletes," Del Rosario shares. "Sports in the Philippines that get the most support are the ones

that qualify for the Olympics." Del Rosario adds that as a congressman, he will introduce bills that will help athletes in their

sports training and their post-career opportunities.

The women's team is composed of Ezra Balingit, Abigail Valdez, Baby Jessica Canabal, Beatrice Gaerlan, Florence Mae

Chavez, Laila Delo all from the National Capital Region, and Veronica Garces from Cebu. The men's team includes

Gabriel Lamarca, Raymundo Alombro III, Darlo Dionisio, Gian Gutierrez, Harley Santos, and Alvaro Aranton from NCR,

and Sal Luigi Estrada from Cebu.

On the first day, Abigail Valdez earned a bronze medal for the Philippines in the Female Fly Division.

Competitions are open to the public, and the team is asking for the community's support and prayers as they play for the

Philippines.



