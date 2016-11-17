trudeau-duterte-to-meet-at-apec-philippineasiannewstoday-peru

Trudeau, Duterte to meet at APEC in Peru

  • admin
  • November 17, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the world leaders meeting in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit.
    The APEC meeting will be held in Peru.
    It will be the first APEC leaders’ meeting for Duterte, who won the presidential election in the Philippines in May 2016.
    One Philippine official earlier said Duterte, whose propensity for making outrageous declarations such as “separating” from the U.S. or cursing out U.S. President Barack Obama and the European Union, would have a bigger stage in the APEC to “showcase both his mystique and his agenda for the country”.
    “Many of the other economic leaders would want to understand the President’s, I think, ideology, mission, and even programs from his own words, free of any biases or any slant,” said DFA Senior Special Assistant Leo Herrera-Lim.
    This year’s APEC is the first for Duterte, who will have bilateral meetings with two to four leaders, including the prospect of a sit-down with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the Philippine leader’s own request.
    It is also the last APEC for Obama, often the subject of ire by Duterte, who has repeatedly expressed anti-American sentiment and his desire to pivot to China and Russia, upending traditional power structures and geopolitical alliances in the South China Sea.
    The relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines has changed drastically since the last APEC, which happened to be hosted by Manila under the administration of then President Benigno Aquino III.
    Trudeau will pay official visits to Cuba and Argentina from November 15 to 18, and will travel to Peru from November 19 to 20 to participate in the 2016 APEC leaders’ meeting.
    Canada enjoys strong, long-standing relations with Cuba and Argentina. During the official visits, Trudeau will meet with Cuban President Raúl Castro, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, and a number of local business and cultural leaders.
    The trip will provide Canada with an opportunity to renew and strengthen its relationships with Cuba and Argentina, and collaborate more closely on sustainable economic growth, inclusive governance, security, climate change, and gender equality.
    At the APEC Leaders’ meeting in Peru, Trudeau will join other APEC leaders to focus on strengthening the middle class, creating economic growth, and facilitating freer trade and investment in the region.
    “Cuba and Argentina are two of our closest partners in the hemisphere. I look forward to working with President Castro and President Macri to stimulate more trade and investment with Canada, grow the middle class, and foster closer people-to-people ties for the benefit of all our citizens,” Trudeau said.
    He added that the Asia Pacific region is critical to Canada’s economic future and ”I look forward to promoting Canada as a partner of choice for trade and investment in the region while embracing the theme of quality and inclusive economic growth that Peru has put forward this year. Peru is a valued partner for Canada in both the hemisphere and the Asia-Pacific region, and I look forward to meeting host President Kuczynski.”
    The APEC forum was established in 1989 and has become the most important economic forum in the Asia Pacific region. Its primary purpose is to facilitate economic growth and prosperity in the region, with the vision of creating a seamless regional economy. APEC’s 21 members are home to 2.8 billion people who generate more than half of the world’s GDP, including more than 84 percent of Canada’s total merchandise trade.
    The leaders’ meeting will be held on November 20.
    Led by Leader Xi Jinping, China will deploy the largest delegation for the mega event.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ‘Die Beautiful’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • trudeau-duterte-to-meet-at-apec-philippineasiannewstoday-peru
      17 November 2016
      2 hours ago No comment

      Trudeau, Duterte to meet at APEC in Peru

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the world leaders meeting in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit. The APEC meeting will be held in Peru. It will be the first APEC leaders’ meeting for Duterte, who won the presidential election ...

    • julia-roberts-paolo-ballesteros
      16 November 2016
      19 hours ago No comment

      ‘Die Beautiful’

      Now it can be told: Director Jun Lana and producer Perci Intalan of “Die Beautiful,” which won the Audience Award at the recent Tokyo International Film Festival, didn’t have an inkling that their star, Paolo Ballesteros, was back in Tokyo for the awarding ceremonies. The Philippines won big at ...

    • Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters
      16 November 2016
      20 hours ago No comment

      Trump may be good for Philippines, says congressman

      A member of the House of Representatives in the Philippines is hoping that their common traits will bring together President Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, according to an ABS- CBN report. ABS-CBN reported that Kabayan Party-list congressman Harry Roque believes that this will help to smoothen the ...

    • juday-kusina
      16 November 2016
      22 hours ago No comment

      ‘Kusina’ ni Judy Ann

      At the press screening of Kusina in August, lead star Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, who came out of her two-year hiatus, emphatically stated, “As you get older, naghahanap ka ng mga pelikula na magpapangiti sa puso mo…I’m so thankful na binuhay nitong Kusina ‘yung passion ko for acting.” To hear ...

    • young_golf_winner
      16 November 2016
      23 hours ago No comment

      Pinoy youngsters triumph in Thailand

      AIDRIC Chan carded a two-under-70 while Carl Corpus added a 74 as the Philippines pooled 144 and copped the team championship in the Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championships 2016 at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Hua Hin, Thailand Sunday. Chan birdied three of the first 12 ...