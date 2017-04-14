Vancouver artists invited to create pieces to decorate utility boxes

The City of Vancouver is looking for artists to create designs to be digitized and printed on vinyl wraps for approximately 30 utility boxes in Vancouver. The ongoing project enhances the public realm by adding local artists’ work to surfaces that are often targeted by graffiti.

Artists will be paid a total of $1000.00 for each approved wrap design and its ongoing use on one or more utility boxes.

Utility boxes are found at major traffic intersections; the largest measure 90″ tall by 33″ wide and 24″ deep.

Design Criteria

* Final submissions must be in an approved electronic file format

* Digital artwork and scans of artwork are acceptable

* Designs should limit blank space to discourage graffiti

* Designs may not include any breach of intellectual property or images of illegal activity

* Design may not involve the attachment of any object(s) to the box

* Designs cannot contain offensive or insensitive material

* Advertisement(s), logos, or promotion for businesses or products is not permitted

* Designs may not include any representations of traffic lights, signs or signals

* All designs will be subjected to City of Vancouver review and approval

* An artist may include their signature, name, or website in one location on the wrap, as long as this does not exceed more than 3% of the area of the side it is located on or 72″ squared, whichever is smaller

* For examples of existing utility wraps please search online for “utility box wrap art”.

Artist Responsibilities

* Leading the design process, which includes but is not limited to designing the artwork, laying out the correct template(s), converting images to appropriate scales and file formats (JPG, TIF, PDF), crediting any assistants, editing the design to the City’s satisfaction, ensuring the design meets the guidelines provided, and any other related tasks. (The use of graphic design software will be required.)

Additional Information

* The selected incumbents will be required to sign a service contract with the City of Vancouver

* Changes to the design may be required to accommodate site specific requirements

* Upon assignment of the location, the City of Vancouver will provide templates for the artist to create the final design

* Designs must include all visible sides of the utility box

* The completed wrap will be placed on functioning equipment that may be repaired, replaced or removed without notice

* While the City will aim to remove any graffiti or vandalism, deterioration may occur

* The City will maintain the ability to relocate or reproduce the wrap on another City asset at any time

Application Requirements

Artists interested in this opportunity must submit a cover letter and resume that clearly state “2017 Wrap Project”, as well as three (3) images of past work labelled with date, title and medium. For data management reasons please try not to exceed 2MB per image.

Submission Deadline: April 20, 2017

Please submit completed applications to:

Ryan Timms

Integrated Graffiti Management Program

320 – 507 West Broadway

Vancouver, BC V5Z 0B4

street.activities3@vancouver.ca

We thank all applicants; however, only those selected will be contacted.

