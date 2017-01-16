Miss Canada now in Philippines for Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell has arrived in the Philippines to compete in the 65th Miss Universe pageant.

Bearchell landed in the country on Thursday (January 12).

This is Bearchell’s first time in the Philippines.

“It’s been a dream of mine to come to Miss Universe and represent Canada. Here I am in Manila. I am most looking forward to meeting all the women from around the world. We are all talented in our different ways so it’s going to be pretty cool to make connections with girls from any corner of the earth,” she said.

If given the chance to win the crown, Bearchell said her advocacy would be to help hone the confidence of young women especially those being criticized.

“I should win because I am not doing this just for myself. I want to win for every young woman who has been criticized for what she looks like, what she should be and be able to inspire to inspire those women to be themselves and not be what they think society wants them to be,” she said.

While also excited to visit different places in the Philippines, the Canadian beauty said she is looking forward to experiencing the Filipino hospitality.

Bearchell is a law student, entrepreneur, runner, golfer, avid photographer, and proud Saskatchewan resident. Currently enrolled in her second year of Law at the University of Saskatchewan, Bearchell plans to use her law degree for business endeavors and to help the most vulnerable communities throughout the globe.

Bearchell is the co-owner and co-founder of Watered Down Apparel. Watered Down Apparel provides 30 days of clean water for every item sold and helps provide clean water projects in Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia and Haiti with their partner organization, Water Is Life. She believes access to clean water is a right and aims to address the global water crisis in a meaningful and impactful way.

With a passion for community involvement and helping others, Bearchell has worked with charities and organizations such as Free The Children, the Canadian Red Cross and SOS Children’s Villages. For her community work, she has been the recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Peter Mansbridge Youth Leadership Award, the Deloitte Inspiration Award, and the Red Cross Young Humanitarian Award.

Having experience on the international pageant stage, Bearchell recently placed as 1st Runner Up at the Miss Supranational pageant while representing Canada. She also placed as 2nd Runner-Up at Miss Teen World in 2009. She aims to make Canada proud once again by fulfilling her dream of representing Canada on the Miss Universe stage.

Also arriving on January 12 were Miss Universe USA Deshauna Barber, and Miss Universe British Virgin Islands Erika Creque.

Barber said she is happy to be back in the Philippines for a second time. She was among the candidates who visited the country last month.

“It’s been a long flight but I am excited. The sun is shining. It feels good. New York City is extremely cold so the Philippines feels nice and warm,” she said.

Asked how she is preparing for the pageant, the American beauty said: “I have a walking coach, I have a wonderful interview coach, I have a nutritionist, I have all these people. They prepare me for the pageant so I am just really excited and I hope the work pays off.”

Barber believes she should win the beauty competition because “I represent what women around the world stand for and that’s power, that’s dedication, that’s women that are ready to fight for the things that they want to fight for.”

Like Bearchell, this is also the first visit to the Philippines of British Virgin Islands’ Creque.

As the events are now in full swing, Creque said: “I am looking forward to everything. I don’t want to miss anything. It’s going to be a learning experience and I am happy to embark on this journey.”

The coronation day of the 65th Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Philippine bet Maxine Medina is hoping to follow in the success of her predecessor Pia Wurtzbach, who was named Miss Universe 2015.

