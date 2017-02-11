A lot of customers are asking me why there are no stocks when it comes to Toyota Sienna AWD especially the XLE Limited package. Hhhhmmmmm… Good question.

There are so many different answers:

It’s the favorite vehicle for the family. It’s the only Mini van that hold its value in AWD family van category. Its so nice to drive and very dependable when it comes to durability. Or going all the way to a country like China, India, US etc…

It’s a very awesome Mini Van for a family use and because of that reasons, it is the most salable or favorite vehicle for export as well.

Don’t get me wrong. Toyota Canada are trying very hard not to sell Sienna if it will go over seas. All the dealers are pretty much aware of it. They gave a copy of all the persons and companies whose exporting a vehicle but they always have a way to get it. Anyway, I don’t want to dig more about that part because I may discover so many things. So I will just keep on telling you how nice and spectacular looking Toyota Sienna is. Actually, I don’t have to say anything because the vehicle alone can speak for itself. Just google it and you will find why.

The price here is $60000 tax included for the Limited AWD but still the demand is so much more than what Toyota can handle and produced. The waiting period is like 6 months or more depending on the color choices. 85% of today’s customers conveys a high degree of control and more informed when they enter the showroom. And nowadays, because of the computer era. Everything is transparent. So, better be prepared for what ever comes your way because believe me or not, they knew more than us. Please go to (www.toyota.ca) for more info regarding Toyota Sienna

I welcome letters or inquiries regarding your experiences in purchasing a car or questions before buying the right vehicle for you. This column may not be the perfect solution but I know these can help you decide the right one, somehow.….

For some comments, letters or suggestions: Call me at Cell No. (604) 710-5404 or email me at jerrypineda@me.com

Like this: Like Loading...