For honest cab driver, best reward is for his child to know that he has a good father

  • February 25, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
    • This Good Samaritan driver is confidently honest with a heart.

    Marie Trinidad, an employee in Makati, shared her personal experience on social media about the driver who recovered their phones that were accidentally left in his taxi one early morning.

    “May sinundo ung friend ko sa may Jollibee LRT Gil Puyat. Hiniram nya cp ko kasi may pantawag ako, pinadala ko naman. Pagbalik nila, ang galing, wala na yung cp naming dalawa. Nakakaiyak,” said Trinidad on her post on Facebook.

    “Ang luwang ng bulsa kasi, so ayun, yung SAMSUNG J7 ko tapos IPHONE 6 nya, na-lost, nahulog sa taxi! Panic mode na sya, syempre ako din. Jusmiyo nakakapraning po.”

    said they tried calling her friend’s phone. No answer. Then they tried contacting her own cellphone and a male’s voice answered from the other line. It was the taxi driver, Eugenio Ramos Jr., of World/Cord Transport.

    “Early morning to, like 6 am na. Pauwi na dapat tong si kuya, magpapacarwash na dapat sya, bumalik sya ng Makati para ibalik po ung phone namin.”

    Trinidad said Mang Eugenio drove back to where they were and handed both phones.

    “Hindi lang isa kundi dalawang phone un, pero hindi nya inangkin 👊. Ayun, binalikan nya po kami, hinanap nya pa raw ung phone na isa, ung Iphone 6 nsa ilalim ng upuan. Di nya agad nakita.”

    said they asked Mang Eugenio to take a picture of him, he expressed hopes that his son would get to know about it and make him proud. For him, it was the best reward for his good deed.

    “Sabi nya sana daw makita ng anak nya. Oi kung sino man po anak ni kuya, be proud ha. Mabuting tao tatay mo. Ikaw pa naalala nya ng time na to.”
    (https://www.facebook.com/photo.php, R. Caluag, MS)

    Surrey celebrates Canada 150

    CHED suspends field trips, educational tours

