Gov’t urged to support shift to bio-ethanol for jeepneys

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 27, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 59

    • The continued  increase in oil  prices has become a national concern affecting millions of Filipinos, the Kilusan sa Pagbabago ng Industriya ng Transportasyon (KAPIT) said as it called  on the Duterte administration to push for Bio-Ethanol powered Jeepneys (BEEPS) using the substitute fuel as viable and environment-friendly alternative.

    The Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers said their daily income has dwindled continuously through the years due to the steady rise in petroleum prices. products. From just P20 per liter, diesel has increased in price in less than a year  to P32 per liter and, with excise tax being applied, diesel will probably hit P38  to P39 per lite, KAPIT said.

    “Fossil fuels like diesel and gasoline, have limited supply.  Eventually these will run out.  When supply becomes scarce, the price will hit the roof,”: it said.

    Vigor Mendoza, KAPIT chairman,  said  the country is in the midst of modernization  and  new technology should be good for the next 10 to 15 years.

    Ethanol fuel comes from plants, like sugar, corn, and cassava, he said.  “It is renewable and promotes zero pollution. It also supports the country’s energy security program as we become less dependent on imported fuels.  With ethanol, operators can shift to air-conditioned vehicles, which electric vehicles at the moment cannot do efficiently.

    Mendoza added that with ethanol-powered air-con vehicles, fare pricing is 20 percent higher compared to non-aircon jeepneys. The jeepney drivers would have added income of P1,000 to P1,200 per day,  he said.

    “This is more than enough to off-set the higher cost of ethanol fuel which is estimated at P53 per liter. At this price, the average jeepney fuel cost will increase by P560 per day.   But due to the increased income, there will still be a net gain of P440 to P640 per day,’’ he added. (C. Chavez, mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers

    Next Story

    Armed men occupy Subic’s Ocean Adventure: official

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      APPLYING FOR A STUDY PERMIT

      To apply for a study permit, you will need to identify the institution by its designated learning institution number on the application form. This number can be found on the designated learning institution list, which will be published on the CIC website by June 1, 2014. You must also meet ...

    • 28 February 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Thousands rally in Manila to support Philippine President Duterte

      Pantaleon Alvarez, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the huge turnout of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte at the Luneta rally in Manila on February 25 was an affirmation he enjoyed the support of the majority of the Filipino people.   “Clearly, what we witnessed last Saturday… ...

    • 28 February 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Armed men occupy Subic’s Ocean Adventure: official

      MANILA –  Some 70 armed men have taken over the Ocean Adventure theme park in Subic Bay, the head of government agency overseeing the port area said Thursday. It was not immediately clear why the suspects occupied the park from Feb. 13, barring employees from entering, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority ...

    • 27 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Gov’t urged to support shift to bio-ethanol for jeepneys

      The continued  increase in oil  prices has become a national concern affecting millions of Filipinos, the Kilusan sa Pagbabago ng Industriya ng Transportasyon (KAPIT) said as it called  on the Duterte administration to push for Bio-Ethanol powered Jeepneys (BEEPS) using the substitute fuel as viable and environment-friendly alternative. The ...

    • 27 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers

      Electric carmaker Tesla announced the opening of a new Gulf headquarters Monday in Dubai, aiming to conquer an oil-rich region better known for gas guzzlers than environmentally friendly motoring. Elon Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of the American firm seeking to revolutionise the electric car market, was in ...

    %d bloggers like this: