google-waymo-fca

New self-driving car

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 5, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 19

    • Google’s self-driving car unit is being spun off and rebranded as Waymo as it aims “to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.”

    The company announced Tuesday that Waymo would become an independent operating unit within Google’s parent holding company Alphabet as it seeks to move forward on autonomous driving technology.

    “We believe that this technology can begin to reshape some of the ten trillion miles that motor vehicles travel around the world every year, with safer, more efficient and more accessible forms of transport,” said John Krafcik, the former Hyundai North America executive who is chief executive of Waymo.

    “We can see our technology being useful in personal vehicles, ridesharing, logistics, or solving last mile problems for public transport,” he said.

    “In the long term, self-driving technology could be useful in ways the world has yet to imagine, creating many new types of products, jobs, and services.”

    Krafcik said Waymo “stands for a new way forward in mobility,” adding that “we’re a self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.”

    To demonstrate its technology, the company said it used one of its vehicles to transport Austin, Texas, resident Steve Mahan, who is legally blind.

    “This ride was possible because our cars can now handle the most difficult driving tasks, such as detecting and responding to emergency vehicles, mastering multi-lane four-way stops, and anticipating what unpredictable humans will do on the road,” a statement said.

    Google has been working on autonomous driving since 2009, and recently moved this unit into its Google X division which has included projects such as internet delivery by drone and package delivery.

    The new reorganization creates a separate unit for the automotive operations.

    A fact sheet from the company said Waymo’s next steps “will be to let people use fully self-driving cars to do everyday things like run errands or commute to work.”

    The company declined to comment on a report in The Information that said it was scrapping plans for its own branded vehicles to focus on partnerships with auto manufacturers.

    A separate report by Bloomberg said Waymo would be partnering with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles in a new ridesharing venture to launch next year. Such a plan would put the tech giant in competition with Uber, into which Google’s venture capital fund has an equity stake.(AP/Interaksyon)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Lion (PG) ****

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • google-waymo-fca
      05 January 2017
      11 mins ago No comment

      New self-driving car

      Google’s self-driving car unit is being spun off and rebranded as Waymo as it aims “to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.” The company announced Tuesday that Waymo would become an independent operating unit within Google’s parent holding company Alphabet as it seeks ...

    • lion_poster
      05 January 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Lion (PG) ****

      Sacred Kin!                Family matters. Lessons like this come to the fore in the spectacular Lion. Brought to us by EOne Entertainment you will marvel at the march a brother takes to return to his roots. Join the mission at the International Village and Fifth Avenue Cinemas and other ...

    • Manny_Pacquiao_at_87th_NCAA_cropped
      05 January 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Senator Pacquiao hails Sarangani police for neutralizing leader of ISIS-allied terror group

      By Aquiles Z. Zonio   KIAMBA, Sarangani Province – Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao hailed the Sarangani Police for neutralizing a notorious terror suspect responsible for several terror attacks and crime incidents here.   “It was a big accomplishment on the part of Sarangani police especially in the field of ...

    • sangley_proposal-biznews
      04 January 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sangley airport seen easing Metro Manila traffic

      All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp. said the proposed Sangley gateway will keep about 8,000 trucks and 40,000 cars out of Metro Manila daily, easing up traffic while providing a comprehensive solution for a world-class airport, a seaport and an industrial complex. The consortium led by tycoon Henry Sy and ...

    • PAL-New-Aircraft
      04 January 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      PAL set to buy 12 aircraft

      Philippine Airlines said it placed orders for up to 12  Q400 aircraft from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. The country’s flag carrier said it ordered six Q400 aircraft with option for another six planes to expand its inter-island domestic operations. “These new Q400s, ideal for short runways, have 10 more seats ...

    %d bloggers like this: