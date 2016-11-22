Ride-sharing apps provide safe, convenient ride to commuters

Traffic congestion in major thoroughfares is a major concern among commuters who often sacrifice themselves to wake up early and reach to the most accessible mode of transportation for them to get to work or school at the earliest possible time.

Long lines of passengers waiting on the LRT and MRT platforms or bus stops have been part of daily experience in Metro Manila or other urban areas in the country.

With the emergence of modern technology, ride sharing apps such as Uber and Grab are gaining popularity among motorists and commuters. These apps arrange shared rides on short notice through smartphones wherein a traveler requests for a ride to their destination while GPS navigation devices are utilized to determine a driver’s route and arrange the shared ride.

Kat Nasayao, who works for a travel management company, regularly uses Uber as drivers know the easiest and fastest routes through the use of the traffic navigation app Waze from her house in Caloocan to her office in Makati City.

“I use Uber because of safety and convenience. It is safe as you don’t have to go somewhere else to find for a cab as Uber drivers will pick you up at your preferred destination. They are also courteous and service oriented as they don’t choose their passengers. Also, if you don’t have cash, you may pay using credit card,” she said. (PNA)