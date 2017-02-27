Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 27, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 63

    • Electric carmaker Tesla announced the opening of a new Gulf headquarters Monday in Dubai, aiming to conquer an oil-rich region better known for gas guzzlers than environmentally friendly motoring.

    Elon Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of the American firm seeking to revolutionise the electric car market, was in the affluent city state to oversee the launch of the Gulf sales push.

    “The time seems to be good to really make a significant debut in this region starting from Dubai,” Musk told the World Government Summit under way in the emirate.

    Dubai’s official Media Office said that Musk met UAE Prime Minister  Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who welcomed Tesla’s decision to set up its regional headquarters in the city state.

    Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the ruler of Dubai, instructed local authorities to provide Tesla “with the services and logistic support” it needs, said the Media Office.

    Dubai is one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

    Once a sleepy fishing town, it has evolved into a regional business hub and a tourist magnet, thanks to huge investments in luxury resorts and shopping malls.

    The emirate, seen as the most diversified in the Gulf, has a population of 2.5 million people, most of them expatriates.

    Despite a state-of-the art metro, many people in Dubai and across the energy-rich Gulf region prefer to get around in SUVs or other luxury cars known to burn a lot of petrol.

    Official figures released by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority in 2015 showed that the number of vehicles in Dubai had doubled over the past eight years, leaving the Gulf emirate with more cars per person than New York or London.

    If that trend continues, the number of vehicles registered could reach 2.2 million by 2020, when the emirate is due to host the Expo international trade fair.

    Tesla announced last year plans to build self-driving technology into all its electric cars.

    “My guess is probably that in 10 years it will be very unusual for cars to be built that are not fully autonomous,” Musk told the Dubai summit on Monday.

    “I think almost all cars built will be capable of full autonomy in about 10 years.” (MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    SSS pensioners to get P1,000 hike in March

    Next Story

    Gov’t urged to support shift to bio-ethanol for jeepneys

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 February 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      APPLYING FOR A STUDY PERMIT

      To apply for a study permit, you will need to identify the institution by its designated learning institution number on the application form. This number can be found on the designated learning institution list, which will be published on the CIC website by June 1, 2014. You must also meet ...

    • 28 February 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Thousands rally in Manila to support Philippine President Duterte

      Pantaleon Alvarez, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said that the huge turnout of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte at the Luneta rally in Manila on February 25 was an affirmation he enjoyed the support of the majority of the Filipino people.   “Clearly, what we witnessed last Saturday… ...

    • 28 February 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Armed men occupy Subic’s Ocean Adventure: official

      MANILA –  Some 70 armed men have taken over the Ocean Adventure theme park in Subic Bay, the head of government agency overseeing the port area said Thursday. It was not immediately clear why the suspects occupied the park from Feb. 13, barring employees from entering, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority ...

    • 27 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Gov’t urged to support shift to bio-ethanol for jeepneys

      The continued  increase in oil  prices has become a national concern affecting millions of Filipinos, the Kilusan sa Pagbabago ng Industriya ng Transportasyon (KAPIT) said as it called  on the Duterte administration to push for Bio-Ethanol powered Jeepneys (BEEPS) using the substitute fuel as viable and environment-friendly alternative. The ...

    • 27 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Tesla takes on Gulf gas guzzlers

      Electric carmaker Tesla announced the opening of a new Gulf headquarters Monday in Dubai, aiming to conquer an oil-rich region better known for gas guzzlers than environmentally friendly motoring. Elon Musk, the co-founder and chief executive of the American firm seeking to revolutionise the electric car market, was in ...

    %d bloggers like this: