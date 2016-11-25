I recently attended a training regarding Toyota Safety Sense. And it make sense after all the lectures question and answer portion and all that, we experienced to feel the vehicle stops on its own without the driver pressing the brake. What an advanced technology ‘eh.

That’s true, and you are hearing me right!!! It stops on its own. That’s a new feature that available in 2017. Toyota Safety Sense or TSS has been divided into 2 Categories which are Compact or C and Passenger or P. Compact vehicle like Prius C, Corolla IM and the Yaris are the Compact (C) while Avalon/Prius/Highlander/Rav4 are the Passenger (P).

But please don’t get me wrong. The vehicle will stop only in a certain conditions.

Lane departure alert, precollision system and auto high beam are all part of the new upgrades and some vehicles have Pedestrian detection as well. Let me know if you are curious about it or visit/call me for what vehicle it comes with.

