NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, on International Day of Pink

“In 2007, a student in Nova Scotia wore a pink shirt on his first day of school. And like too many kids across Canada and around the world, he was met with hateful homophobic bullying.

Inspired to act, two of his peers decided to take action to support him and stand up against bullying. They bought dozens of pink shirts and asked their classmates to take a stand by wearing pink.

The result was incredible. The next day, almost every student in school was wearing pink.

Today, 12 years later, we celebrate the courage and compassionate activism of these students.

As a kid who grew up with long hair and a funny-sounding name, I know first-hand the terrible effects of bullying.

It makes you feel like you don’t belong. It works to disconnect neighbourhoods and communities, not bring them together. It makes you wonder if there’s something wrong with you just for being you.

Nobody should feel that way.

That’s why the New Democrats stand for love and courage, and have always worked to build a Canada that is inclusive for all people.

That’s why I’m proud to wear pink today, in solidarity with Canada’s youth who are bravely fighting bullying, homophobia, and transphobia as they work to make their schools safer for everyone.

Today, we can recommit to creating a more inclusive, compassionate, and open society where everyone can be who they are without fear.”

