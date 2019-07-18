P3M worth of cash, jewelry robbed from judge

A judge was robbed of some P.3-million worth of cash, jewelry and other personal belongings inside a fitness gym Tuesday afternoon in Pasay City.

Police identified the victim as Bernard Bernal,41, Executive Judge of Branch 74, Taguig Regional Trial Court.

Investigation showed the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. inside the Fitness First Gym located at MOA Complex, Pasay City.

According to the police, the victim claimed that before going to start with his work out he placed his bag inside locker 549.

The executive judge also told police that after his work out, he went back to the locker room at about 5:04 p.m. to get his bag.

The police said that Bernal told that he was surprised upon seeing the locker 549 where he placed his bag was opened and the padlock was nowhere to be found.

Bernal immediately reported the incident to the gym management and called for police assistance.

Investigation made by the police, they found that there was no CCTV camera inside the locker room and could not identify the culprit.

The victim lost wallet worth P18,000 containing P40,000 cash; diamond ring amounting to P275,000; driver’s license and ATM card. (Jean Fernando)

