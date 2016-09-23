Philippine consulate reaches out to communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Philippine Consulate General Office based in Calgary is actively visiting cities and towns in Alberta and Saskatchewan to serve the needs of Filipinos in these two provinces.

From August 20 to August 22, consulate representatives were in Banff, Alberta. From August 27 to August 28, they were in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. On September 5, they rendered services in Wetaskiwin in Alberta.

There are more visits scheduled by the consulate, which covers Alberta and Saskatchewan.

There will be an outreach in Lac La Biche in Alberta from September 17 to September 18. These will be for communities in Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray, Cold Lake, Bonnyville, St. Paul, and other nearby areas. The outreach is made possible through the efforts of the Duterte Volunteers Alberta, Canada Chapter.

Edmonton applicants are encouraged to book their appointment with the Philippine Consulate in Calgary via email at calgarypcg@gmail.com. The outreach will prioritize our temporary foreign workers whose passports are expiring in the next 10 months.

The Philippine consulate is also accepting booking appointments in Grand Prairie, Alberta. The outreach in Grand Prairie is scheduled on September 24 and September 25 at the Sandman Hotel (9805-100th Street).

The Philippine consulate in Calgary is open for the following services: passport applications, acknowledgement of Special Powers of Attorney, document authentication, report of birth/ marriage/death, assistance to nationals, visas, National Bureau of Investigation clearance certification.

The consulate General office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, except on Philippine and Canadian holidays (Suite 920, 517 10th Avenue SW, Calgary. Telephone 403-455-9343. www.calgarypcg.org)

The new consular office eases up workload in consulates in Vancouver and Toronto. Until recently, government services were being rendered by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the two consulates in Vancouver and Toronto.

For years, Filipinos in Alberta had been utilizing the Vancouver consulate office for various services, mainly passport applications and renewals. Because of its distance, Filipinos had to travel, which meant losses in income and money spent on fare and accommodation.