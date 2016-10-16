Philippines to re-open trade and investment centre in Toronto

As a prelude to the re-opening of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto (PTIC-Toronto), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will assist the 4th Outbound Trade Mission to Canada on October 16, according to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

PIA reported that the DTI initiative was announced by Philippine Senior Trade Commissioner Maria Roseni M. Alvero.

DTI is lending support to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) in organizing the upcoming trade events in Ontario, Canada.

The Philippine business delegation which focuses on food, agri-business and other related industries will be composed of executives and companies interested in building networks and partnerships with Canadian companies in the areas of exports, imports, investments, training and skills development, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.

Among the companies that are part of the delegation are Seabest Food & Beverage Corporation, Winner Dioko Farms Corporation, AIMI Trading Corporation, KCD Technical Institute, KCD Builders Corporation, JT Engineering and Associates, and ANM Ventures.

Trade events lined up include business-to-business (B to B) meetings and networking sessions, Philippine Trade and Investment Forum in Toronto, Grocery Innovations Canada Conference, Think Canada 2016: Global Business Summit, and a visit to the Guelph University Aquaculture Center.

In its effort to open more opportunities for the Philippines across the world and to strengthen trade and investment activities between Philippines and Canada, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Industry Promotion Group Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado announced that PTIC-Toronto will be fully operational on the last quarter of 2016.

“We are seeing a lot of potentials for Philippines and Canada. As we re-open our post in Toronto, all interested parties are welcome to come, and do business with us,” said Terrado.