Ramirez wants assets of scammer seized

  • admin
  • July 23, 2020
  • Filipino Athletes
  • Page Views 120

    • Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair William Ramirez returned to work on Tuesday, and his first order of business was to order the seizure of all personal properties of a PSC employee found last week to have siphoned off some P14 million in a payroll-padding scheme.

    Paul Michael Ignacio, a staff at the sport’s agency’s personnel department, ran the fraudulent activity since 2014, and Ramirez has asked the help of the Office of the Solicitor General to have Ignacio’s assets transferred back to the government.

    Ramirez, who took a one-month leave to attend to his wife, and his team will meet again on Wednesday in hopes to identify the ill-gotten assets of Ignacio.
    “We need all the help we can to get to the bottom of this and make every effort that nothing of this sort ever happens again,” Ramirez said. “We could have used that money in this time of pandemic to help our athletes and coaches.”

    The monthly allowances of the athletes and coaches have been cut to half due to the shortage of funds following the stoppage of casino operations nationwide brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. (J. Navarro, INQ)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Looking for a safe investment at the same time helping the Motherland?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Angel turns emotional addressing fellow Kapamilya stars

      Angel Locsin turned emotional during the noise barrage that happened Saturday evening on Esguerra Street, in front of the ABS-CBN building in Quezon City. The actress, who hosts the public service program, “Iba Yan” on the Kapamilya Channel, made an impromptu speech in front of hundreds of ABS-CBN employees ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Sam in defense of girlfriend Catriona

      Breaking his long silence, the usually unflappable Sam Milby has just unburdened on his Instagram how hurtful the nasty rumors and socmed posts are against his girlfriend Catriona Gray that are being spread by an evil mind (nay, “minds”). “Silence doesn’t imply guilt,” wrote Sam, “and that does not ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Vice Ganda launches own network

      In the midst of the pandemic, comedian-host Vice Ganda is launching his own network. The Vice Ganda Network will officially start on July 24. Fans can access it by registering on the website www.viceganda.com.ph. In the site, there will be exclusive Vice news, beauty tips and contests where subscribers ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      Michael V. tests positive for COVID-19

      Multitalented Michael V. has tested positive with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Kapuso comedian announced the news and documented his journey on his latest vlog post on Monday morning. According to Bitoy, he experienced flu-like symptoms the last time he tried to vlog. “Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, ...

    • 23 July 2020
      3 days ago No comment

      COVID-19 cases surge in Philippines, Duterte warns of arrests

      As Philippine Showbiz Today went to press, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have surged to 72,269. The number was reached on July 22 after the country’s Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,594 new cases on that day. The DOH also said that the number of recoveries further rose to ...

    %d bloggers like this: