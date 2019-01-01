25 detained OFWs in Qatar pardoned

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 1, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 106

    • At least 25 overseas Filipino workers detained in Qatar for various offenses were granted a royal pardon by the Emir of Qatar on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

    Bello said he has conveyed the gratitude of President Rodrigo Duterte to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al Thani for his act of compassion.

    “The most kind gesture of His Highness the Emir is a testament to our strong people-to-people linkages and the triumph of the human spirit. We are truly grateful,” Bello said.

    The pardoned workers are soon to be repatriated and receive assistance from the government, he said.

    Bello graced a gathering of more than 4,000 Filipino migrant workers in Doha in observance of Philippine Independence Day organized by the Philippine Embassy in the oil-rich country.

    The event, which coincided with the celebration of Ed’l Fitr, was also attended by the Qatar Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, Dr. Essa Bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi and other Qatari officials.

    “I also join our migrant workers in expressing our sincere gratitude for the generosity of His Excellency Minister Nuaimi in co-hosting the gathering,” he said.

    Most of the pardoned workers have been imprisoned for bouncing checks and a handful for drug and adultery cases. They have been in detention for months.

    (V. Barcelo, MS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Emulate Joseph and Mary – Robredo

    Next Story

    Manila cop to file direct assault case against MMDA enforcer

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 January 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      If Beale Street Could Talk (PG)

      Precious Cargo! How far will a woman go to protect her lover. All the way is the answer in the terrific If Beale Street Could Talk. Easily one of the best films of the year this romantic drama from EOne Entertainment is now turning up the heat at select ...

    • 01 January 2019
      18 hours ago No comment

      Manila cop to file direct assault case against MMDA enforcer

      A Manila policeman will be filing a direct assault case against an enforcer of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for punching him amid a road altercation in the capital city’s Tondo district late evening on Christmas day. The suspect, identified as Abraham Nuqui, 34, married, and resident of ...

    • 01 January 2019
      20 hours ago No comment

      25 detained OFWs in Qatar pardoned

      At least 25 overseas Filipino workers detained in Qatar for various offenses were granted a royal pardon by the Emir of Qatar on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III said. Bello said he has conveyed the gratitude of ...

    • 01 January 2019
      22 hours ago No comment

      Emulate Joseph and Mary – Robredo

      Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo urged the public to follow the example of Joseph and Mary when faced with difficulties. In her Christmas message, Robredo said the true meaning of Christmas is rooted in how Joseph and Mary happily took care of Jesus, just like how Filipinos can ...

    • 01 January 2019
      24 hours ago No comment

      Remittances grew by 8.7% in October

      Money sent home by Filipinos working overseas climbed 8.7 percent in October to $2.5 billion from a year ago, the fastest growth in six months, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said Monday. Espenilla said in a statement the top sources that contributed to the increase were ...

    %d bloggers like this: