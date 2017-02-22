250 Filipino Canadians expected in Philippines for winter escapade

  February 22, 2017
    • Around 250 Filipino-Canadians were scheduled to arrive in the Philippines in the second week of February for the annual Winter Escapade.

    The winter escapade event is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Foreign Affairs of the government of the Philippines.

    Winter escapees will see Paoay Church in Ilocos Norte.

    This year, the tourists will embark on a nine-day tour to select top destinations in the country, including Coron in Palawan, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, the Philippine Star newspaper in Manila reported.

    Canada is one of the top 10 contributors in terms of international tourist arrivals in the Philippines, according to the DOT.

    The DOT, through the Tourism Promotions Board, launched the Winter Escapade Program in 2014, Philippine Star reported.

    The winter escapade event aims to attract Filipino-Canadians and Canadians to come to the Philippines in February to escape the cold winter season in Canada.

    Philippine Ambassador to Canada Petronila Garcia, in cooperation with the consulates general and the Edmonton honorary consuls in Canada, has been organizing the yearly group tour, the Philippine Star reported.

    Participants in the tour discover new emerging destinations in the country.

    Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos will host a dinner at the Paoay Church complex with cultural show showcasing Ilocano songs and dances for the group.

    According to the Philippine embassy in Ottawa, the first Winter Escapade Tour generated a total of C$1.046 million or P42.8 million.

    The tour is said to have contributed C$855,176 or P34.9 million directly in economic output while C$190,736 or P7.9 million in employment in the whole country, especially in the countryside.

     

     

