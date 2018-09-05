Only 26% of P39M in cash donations for Marawi evacuees used in 2017

  • September 5, 2018
    • ONLY P10.26 million of the P39.69 million in cash donations from local sources for evacuees in Marawi City was used in 2017, according to the Commission on Audit’s (CoA) annual audit report.

    “Records show that the City Government received cash donations from various local sources aggregating P39.7. It was noted, however, that only an amount of P10.2 or 26 percent of the total amount received was disbursed during the period, leaving an unutilized amount of P29.4 million or 74 percent as of December 31, 2017,” CoA said.

    “Considering the purpose of the cash donation which is intended for aid, relief and respond services to Marawi evacuees, the low rate of utilization of the donations defeated its purpose,” it said.

    The IS-linked Maute group, led by Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon, Abu Sayyaf commander, attacked Marawi City on May 23, 2017.

    After Hapilon and Maute died, President Rodrigo Duterte declared in October 2017 that Marawi has been liberated from terrorists.

    According to the audit report, the city government “explained that the donations were used mostly for the provision of relief goods for the evacuees and the remaining amounts were programmed for rehabilitation and recovery programs and other forms of assistance to address the needs of those who were greatly affected by the calamity.”

    It added that the city government “further assured the Audit Team that cash donations were utilized in accordance with the specific intents of the donors.”

    (R. Tolentino, TMT)

