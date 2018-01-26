Michael Carey Clemans

American who had sex with children in the Philippines sentenced to life in prison

  • admin
  • January 26, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 42

    • A Sacramento, California pilot who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with underage girls was sentenced on January 23, 2018 to life in prison.

    The man had also worked with a woman in the Philippines to produce child pornography.

    The girls were said to be as young as seven years old.

    The sentencing of Michael Carey Clemans, 57, comes four months after a federal jury in Sacramento found him guilty of a variety of charges.

    The charges include traveling overseas to engage in illicit sexual conduct and buying children.

    Clemans pleaded guilty to separate counts of producing child pornography and receiving child pornography at the start of the trial.

    During the sentencing hearing this week, U.S. District Judge John Mendez said he was sickened by the crimes.

    According to court documents, Clemans worked with overseas associates to locate vulnerable children, directing them to seek out orphans or the victims of typhoons.

    Details about Clemans’ crimes included “salacious” chats he exchanged with a Filipino woman to try to “arrange sex with underage girls.”

    “I want to be able to get my photos and arrange sex with the underage girls…I do not want you or me to get into trouble…so we have to be very very careful,” he wrote in a message.

    Clemans paid the woman he was chatting in the Philippines $6,000 to take photos of the nude girls who he would sexually assault when he was in the Philippines.

    More than 27,000 pornographic images of children were found on his computer at his parent’s house.

    In another message he wrote: “that is the reason I mentioned orphanages or runaways…or abandoned girls from the typhoons…I am looking for girls that are homeless that will not argue and will have no obligation but to have sex”

    U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said Clemans was attempting to produce child pornography by buying Filipino children.

    “He sent money to that person to procure the children, requested in graphic detail the types of pornographic images he wanted of those children, those images were made and sent to him, he selected which children he wanted to travel to the Philippines to have sex with,” Scott said.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Xian Lim leaves Star Magic

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Michael Carey Clemans
      26 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      American who had sex with children in the Philippines sentenced to life in prison

      A Sacramento, California pilot who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with underage girls was sentenced on January 23, 2018 to life in prison. The man had also worked with a woman in the Philippines to produce child pornography. The girls were said to be as young as ...

    • 26 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Xian Lim leaves Star Magic

      Kapamilya leading man Xian Lim on Tuesday signed up with Viva Artists Agency, after nearly a decade as a contract artist of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic. The 28-year-old actor was welcomed to Viva Entertainment by company executives, including Veronique del Rosario and founder Vic del Rosario, during the contract-signing at ...

    • Filipina Girl Looking at Phone
      26 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Moving to Canada and finding the right fit

      Nung una kaming nag-migrate sa Canada, one of our biggest challenges was navigating the dizzying amount of choices. We had to ask ourselves, mabuti ba ‘to para sa pamilya namin? Is this the best use of our resources? And ultimately, is this helping us build a better life here? ...

    • 26 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Xian Lim reprises Paddington voice in sequel

      The fun and the riot continue for Xian Lim as he lends his voice anew to one of Britain’s most beloved literary bears Paddington. Xian played around and stretched his voice acting as he took front and center again in the second big-screen outing of the marmalade-loving bear in the Philippines. The ...

    • 26 January 2018
      7 hours ago No comment

      Citizen Pinoy is Honored at the Migration Advocacy and Media Awards for Advocating the Cause of Filipinos Overseas

      DALY CITY, California — TFC’s weekly program and “passport to immigration information,” Citizen Pinoy, won the Television Journalism Award – Best Regular TV Program Category in the 2017 Migration Advocacy and Media (MAM) Awards this December. Attorney Michael J. Gurfinkel, leading U.S. immigration attorney and host of Citizen Pinoy, ...

    %d bloggers like this: