Azenith’s husband is found dead in Resort’s World incident

The morning after the Resorts World incident, former actress Azenith Briones made her way back to the casino to find her husband. Earlier reports of no casualties gave her hope.

But her optimism was quickly replaced with grief and frustration as conflicting reports only sowed more questions than answers.

“Hindi mo rin kami masisisi kasi walang umaasikaso sa amin,” Briones said as she spoke to reporters from a funeral home on Saturday.

“Walang nag-iintindi sa amin or to comfort us or magsabi na ng totoo na may patay. Bakit pinaasa nila nung first day at pinagsasabi na walang casualty?” she angrily told the press.

According to Briones, authorities eventually told her the body of her husband was found in one of the restrooms, trapped with others. He was bleeding from his eyes and nose, which all but confirmed that he died from suffocation.

Surprisingly, she was awash with relief. It felt better than being given false hope, she said. She reasoned that if it was her husband’s time, then it was her husband’s time, adding that no matter how much she regrets bringing him along, she wouldn’t be able to bring him back to life.

Still, there’s lingering rage within her, especially with the country’s police force and those in charge of the security in Resorts World Manila. “Kung maaga na-[rescue] iyong mga tao na iyon, buhay iyon. Bakit hapon niyo pa nakita? Iisa lang ang gunman na iyan, bakit nangyari ang lahat na iyan?

“Ginagalang ko ang mga pulis at PNP pero kahit sino naman po siguro ang inyong tanungin, lalo’t na kaming mga namatayan at nasaktan –pero kahit hindi ako namatayan, mag-iisip ako na bakit naman ganoon?”

Briones said she is now talking with her lawyers over possible charges she could file against the casino.

“Ang bulok ng intelligence,” she added. “Nasaan kayong mga security? Kasi kasiraan na rin ng Resorts World iyon. Gusto niyo po bang pumunta doon kung ganito ang nangyayari?”

Azenith was at the casino with her husband, Eleuterio Reyes, who insisted in going with her as she met some of her customers. After a career in showbiz, she now sells jewelry.

Briones left her husband at the baccarat room – the last time she saw him alive that Friday, June 2. (Malaya)

