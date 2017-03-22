Binay calls for Senate probe vs Montano’s TPB irregularities

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 22, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 31

    • Senator Nancy Binay called on the Senate to look into the complaints that employees of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) have against their chief operating officer, Cesar Montano.

    “It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and international promotions of the Department of Tourism,” said Binay, chair of the Senate committee on tourism.

    “As such, he must act with the protection of the image of the TPB and the government in mind at all times,” she said.

    Montano has been accused of engaging in supposed irregular contracts, mismanagement and nepotism.

    “I also urge Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to look into this matter. We cannot allow our efforts to promote the country as a top tourist destination to be ruined by controversies, especially one involving an official of our tourism agency,” she stressed.

    Binay filed Senate Resolution No. 326 calling on the Senate blue ribbon committee or the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations to look into the complaint lodged by TPB employees against Montano at the Presidential Action Center just three months after his appointment.

    An appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte, Montano faces at least 24 supposed irregularities including unprofessional behavior, incompetence and possible corruption. (H. Torregoza, mb)

    Share

    Previous Story

    ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 22 March 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Binay calls for Senate probe vs Montano’s TPB irregularities

      Senator Nancy Binay called on the Senate to look into the complaints that employees of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) have against their chief operating officer, Cesar Montano. “It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and ...

    • 21 March 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police

      ABS-CBN Awards Shenzhen Police for Exemplary Police Work In the Raid and Arrest of Filstream Owners ABS-CBN’s Head of Global Anti-Piracy, Elisha Lawrence, awarded the Xixiang Police Station of Shenzhen Public Security Bureau (PSB) for their heroic police work in raiding and arresting Alan Zhou, Roland Lu, Long Zhao ...

    • 21 March 2017
      24 hours ago No comment

      PINOY SA CANADA KASALI KA NA BA?

      Malungkot ang buhay sa ibang bansa lalo na at ikaw ay malayo sa pamilya. Iyan ang pakiramdam ng mga OFW at mga immigrants hindi lamang dito sa Canada kundi sa buong mundo. Dahil sa layuning maiangat ang kalagayan sa buhay ng pamilya ay napipilitang maghanapbuhay o lumipat at mamuhay ...

    • 21 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Marking International Women’s Day: Why We Celebrate It

      International Women’s Day, originally called International Working Women’s Day, seems to have become more and more as just another event to do the obligatory offering of flowers or chocolates or the restaurant dinner to the women in our lives. The political character of this Day has been somewhat diminished ...

    • 21 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      World Happiness Report: Norway tops list, Canada is 7th, Philippines ranks 72nd

      A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth. Norway jumped to the top slot in the World Happiness Report released on March 20 although prices of oil, a key part of its economy, are falling. Income in the United States has gone up over the past ...

    %d bloggers like this: