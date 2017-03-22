Binay calls for Senate probe vs Montano’s TPB irregularities

Senator Nancy Binay called on the Senate to look into the complaints that employees of the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) have against their chief operating officer, Cesar Montano.

“It is imperative that we look into the complaints against Mr. Montano. He is leading an agency tasked with domestic and international promotions of the Department of Tourism,” said Binay, chair of the Senate committee on tourism.

“As such, he must act with the protection of the image of the TPB and the government in mind at all times,” she said.

Montano has been accused of engaging in supposed irregular contracts, mismanagement and nepotism.

“I also urge Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo to look into this matter. We cannot allow our efforts to promote the country as a top tourist destination to be ruined by controversies, especially one involving an official of our tourism agency,” she stressed.

Binay filed Senate Resolution No. 326 calling on the Senate blue ribbon committee or the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations to look into the complaint lodged by TPB employees against Montano at the Presidential Action Center just three months after his appointment.

An appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte, Montano faces at least 24 supposed irregularities including unprofessional behavior, incompetence and possible corruption. (H. Torregoza, mb)

