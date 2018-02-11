Duterte cancels $235 million helicopter deal with Canada

  • admin
  • February 11, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 58

    • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has canceled a $235 million contract to buy 16 helicopters from Canada.

    Duterte announced the move on February 9 after the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered a review of the helicopter contract over human rights concerns in the Philippines.

     

    “I want to tell the armed forces to cut the deal. Do not proceed anymore, and somehow we will look for another supplier,” Duterte said.

    The deal involved 16 Bell 412EPI utility helicopters.

    Trudeau said in November during an official trip to attend an ASEAN summit hosted by Manila that he had called out Duterte over “human rights, the rule of law, and specifically extrajudicial killings”.

    Duterte, for his part, later criticized Trudeau’s comments as “a personal and official insult.”

    The Canadian government said on February 8 that the deal was under review due to concerns over human rights in the Philippines.

    Duterte is the subject of a complaint in the International Criminal Court over the alleged “mass murder” of thousands of Filipino drug suspects.

    Bell Helicopter said in an announcement of the deal that the aircraft were intended “for a variety of missions such as disaster relief, search and rescue, passenger transport and utility transport.”

    The Philippine government had said that the choppers would also be used for “anti-terrorism” operations, including to evacuate soldiers wounded fighting insurgents.

    “I am sure Canada is a bright boy. But the terrorists, ISIS, are contaminating the locals. And if I cannot use the gunships, the helicopters, then I might as well surrender this government to them,” Duterte said.

    “The reason I’m buying helicopters is that I want to finish them off,” Duterte added.

    Philippine troops are fighting Muslim rebels in Mindanao and communist guerrillas in other parts of the country.

    “Do not buy any more from Canada and the US because there is always a condition attached,” Duterte said.

    Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on February 8 that an “extremely rigorous human rights review” would be undertaken before any export permit was issued over the helicopter contract.

    The contract was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation, a government company.

    “The prime minister and I have been very clear about the Duterte regime’s human rights abuses and the extrajudicial killings,” Freeland said.

    “I have the authority to deny a permit if I feel that it poses a risk to human rights, and I am prepared to do so,” Freeland added.

    The Canadian government has said that the helicopter deal would support about 1,000 jobs in the Montreal area.

    Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said that he was disappointed with word of the canceled contract, in particular for employees who he said must be worried at the news.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pinoy ‘Dirty’ Ice Cream – Guaranteed to Satisfy

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 11 February 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Duterte cancels $235 million helicopter deal with Canada

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has canceled a $235 million contract to buy 16 helicopters from Canada. Duterte announced the move on February 9 after the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered a review of the helicopter contract over human rights concerns in the Philippines.   “I want ...

    • 11 February 2018
      22 hours ago No comment

      Pinoy ‘Dirty’ Ice Cream – Guaranteed to Satisfy

      While growing up in San Andres Bukid, Manila, I have fond memories of the so-called ‘Dirty’ Ice Cream sold by ambulant vendors or sorbeteros pushing their multicolored wooden carts around the streets of the neighbourhood. These ice cream men would signal their presence to valued customers by shaking handheld bells, ...

    • 10 February 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Olivia Lamasan takes on executive post

      ABS-CBN Corporation has named multi-awarded filmmaker Olivia Lamasan as new managing director of ABS-CBN Films Productions Inc. or Star Cinema, following the retirement of Malou Santos as chief operating officer (COO) of Star Creatives. Lamasan previously headed Star Cinema’s creative department before the appointment. Respectfully and lovingly nicknamed “Inang” ...

    • 10 February 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Regine dreams of allowing artists to perform on different networks

      Songbird Regine Velasquez admits one of her dreams is for artists to freely cross over TV networks. “Kasi accepted na ‘yun, my home for a long time now is GMA. Nandun naman na ‘yun. Pero pwede din naman ako magpaalam. Makakapagpaalam naman ako. So sana dumating ‘yun na pupwede ...

    • 10 February 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      G Diaries 2 explores more little-known Philippine sites

      Traveling, as we all know, is synonymous to spending a big part of one’s savings. No wonder, traveling is now considered by many as a status symbol. But for G Diaries host Gina Lopez, one need not travel too far and spend a lot in order to see and enjoy nature’s ...

    %d bloggers like this: