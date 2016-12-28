rodrigo_duterte_and_laotian_president_bounnhang_vorachith_cropped

Duterte ends 2016 with ‘excellent’ trust rating from Filipinos

  • December 28, 2016
    • President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines has ended the year with a high rating from the Filipino people.

    Duterte retained an “excellent” trust rating in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, with respondents in Mindanao giving him a high +85 rating.

    The survey, the results of which were first published in the BusinessWorld newspaper, was conducted from December 3 to 6.

    The survey involved 1,500 adult respondents across the Philippines, and found that 81 percent of Filipinos have “much trust” in Duterte.

    This means a net trust trating of +72, above the +70 threshold that SWS uses to consider a rating “excellent.”

    The fourth quarter survey’s results are slightly lower than the +76 trust rating that Duterte received in September and the +79 that respondents gave him days before he took his oath of office on June 30.

    The survey found that Duterte had the most trust from respondents in Mindanao, where he got an “excellent” +85 score. The score was down seven points from +92 in September.

    Duterte got a “very good” trust rating of +69 in “Balance Luzon” and in the Visayas. This was the same score that Duterte got in Balance Luzon in September, but down four points from his previous rating in the Visayas.

    The trust rating from respondents in Metro Manila was lower by 11 points, +65 against +76 in September.

    SWS classifies ratings of +50 to +69 as “very good.”

    SWS released survey results showing 77 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the president’s performance while 13 percent were dissatisfied.

    The chief executive’s +63 net satisfaction rating for this quarter is down one point from +64 in September.

    Duterte scored the highest in Mindanao with a net rating of +74. This, however, is a significant drop from his +85 score in the region last quarter.

    The Philippine president scored +59 in the National Capital Region, +60 in balance Luzon and +61 in Visayas.

