Duterte misses APEC photo session with Obama, Trudeau

First he skipped the gala dinner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Lima, Peru.

Then President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was a no-show again at another traditional feature of the annual trade summit the following day, which was the group photo of the 21 Pacific Rim leaders.

Duterte was absent at the customary photo-op of Asia Pacific leaders as they posed for the cameras on November 21.

Among the others present were U.S. President Barack Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The leaders had traditional Peruvian shawls draped over their shoulders.

In Duterte’s place was Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, who was flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Duterte also did not appear at the gala dinner the previous evening. The President sent Yasay to represent him.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar earlier said the Philippine president was “not feeling well” to go to the dinner.

There was no immediate explanation from Palace officials about why Duterte missed the taking of the Apec “family picture”, one of the most anticipated activities in the annual forum.