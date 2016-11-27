Photo by AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Duterte misses APEC photo session with Obama, Trudeau

  • jfortaleza
  • November 27, 2016
  • Business News
  • Page Views 65

    • First he skipped the gala dinner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Lima, Peru.

    Then President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was a no-show again at another traditional feature of the annual trade summit the following day, which was the group photo of the 21 Pacific Rim leaders.

    Duterte was absent at the customary photo-op of Asia Pacific leaders as they posed for the cameras on November 21.

    Among the others present were U.S. President Barack Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The leaders had traditional Peruvian shawls draped over their shoulders.

    In Duterte’s place was Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay, who was flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

    Duterte also did not appear at the gala dinner the previous evening. The President sent Yasay to represent him.

    Communications Secretary Martin Andanar earlier said the Philippine president was “not feeling well” to go to the dinner.

    There was no immediate explanation from Palace officials about why Duterte missed the taking of the Apec “family picture”, one of the most anticipated activities in the annual forum.

    Photo by AP Photo/Martin Mejia

    Photo by AP Photo/Martin Mejia

    Share

    Previous Story

    Filipino family featured in CBC as they took Canadian citizenship oath

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • Photo by AP Photo/Martin Mejia
      27 November 2016
      3 hours ago No comment

      Duterte misses APEC photo session with Obama, Trudeau

      First he skipped the gala dinner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Lima, Peru. Then President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines was a no-show again at another traditional feature of the annual trade summit the following day, which was the group photo of the 21 Pacific Rim ...

    • Oyando family at a citizenship ceremony at the Government House in Regina. Photo by Craig Edwards of CBC
      26 November 2016
      15 hours ago No comment

      Filipino family featured in CBC as they took Canadian citizenship oath

      Twenty new Canadians took their oath of citizenship in Regina last November 24, and included among them is a Filipino family. The CBC has reported on the Oyando family, who came to Canada five years ago. The family’s daughter Shaira Oyando is excited to explore Indigenous peoples’ history in ...

    • multi-cultural_diversitysaskatchewan
      26 November 2016
      17 hours ago No comment

      Multicultural diversity for Sask. Multicultural Week

      Multicultural superheroes is a social media movement started by the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan (MCoS) aimed at recognizing outstanding contributions people have made to combating racism, preserving culture and inspiring people through their work. “It’s a great antidote,” Justin Waldrop, communications and marketing coordinator for the MCoS, told CBC Radio’s The ...

    • gmapub1
      26 November 2016
      18 hours ago No comment

      GMA News TV’s Reel Time wins 2016 Asia-Pacific Child Rights Award, gets Asia Rainbow TV nomination together with Naku, Boss Ko!

      GMA Network gave honors to Philippines anew as GMA News TV’s flagship documentary program Reel Time won the Grand Prize at this year’s Asia-Pacific Child Rights Awards for its documentary “Isinulat sa Tubig” while also earning a nomination from the Asia Rainbow TV Awards for Naku, Boss Ko! “Isinulat ...

    • 2014-toyota-camry-hybrid-show-emblem1
      25 November 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Toyota Safety Sense

      I recently attended a training regarding Toyota Safety Sense. And it make sense after all the lectures question and answer portion and all that, we experienced to feel the vehicle stops on its own without the driver pressing the brake. What an advanced technology ‘eh. That’s true, and you ...