Emulate Joseph and Mary – Robredo

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo urged the public to follow the example of Joseph and Mary when faced with difficulties.

In her Christmas message, Robredo said the true meaning of Christmas is rooted in how Joseph and Mary happily took care of Jesus, just like how Filipinos can manage to love and give despite numerous challenges.

“Sa gitna ng lahat ng kasiyahang ito, isapuso natin ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko. Matatagpuan natin ito sa kwento ng mga ordinaryong taong gumawa ng mga kahanga-hangang bagay noong pinakaunang Pasko. Isa na rito si Jose na piniling alagaan si Maria at ang kanyang sanggol. Si Maria na mapagkumbabang sumunod sa utos ng Diyos (In the middle of the festivities, let us keep in mind the true meaning of Christmas. We can find it in the story of ordinary people who went out of their way during the first Christmas — especially Joseph who chose to take care of Mary and baby Jesus, and Mary who humbly accepted God’s orders),” she said.

Robredo expressed hope that Filipinos would unite especially during challenging times.

“Kumuha tayo ng lakas mula sa kanilang halimbawa, sa panahong pasan ng ating bayan ang bigat ng maraming pagsubok, katulad ng mataas na presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin. Ipamalas natin ang ating tunay na pagka-Pilipino: hindi lalabnaw ang ating mga ngiti at hindi lalamig ang ating pagmamahal (Let us draw strength from this example, at a time when the country is faced with many challenges, such as the rising prices of basic goods. Let us unleash the true spirit of a Filipino: our smile will not fade and our love will not turn cold),” she added.

“Sa panahong patuloy na umiiral ang galit at awayan, sa panahong tila hinihila tayo palayo sa mga bagay na dapat nagbubuklod sa atin, piliin natin ang tama alang-alang sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan (At a time when people resort to violence and conflict to settle differences, at a time when we are seemingly pulled away by issues that should bring us together, let us choose what is right to help those in need),” Robredo said.

(G. Jalea, TMT)

