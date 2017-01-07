former-manila-mayor-mel-lopez

Former Manila mayor Mel Lopez dies at 81

  • January 7, 2017
    • former_manila_mayorFormer Manila mayor Gemiliano “Mel” Lopez Jr. died Sunday night, January 1. He was 81 years old.

    His son, Manila 1st District Rep. Manny Lopez, confirmed to CNN Philippines his father died of cardiac arrest, 6:18 p.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

    Then President Corazon Aquino appointed Lopez as officer-in-charge of Manila from 1986 to 1987 when all government posts nationwide were declared vacant after the People Power Revolution.

    He was elected mayor of the capital from 1988 to 1992.

    Lopez was a councilor of Manila from 1968 until martial law was declared in 1972. He was vocal against the Marcos regime.

    He was among the 92 injured individuals in the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing of the Liberal Party campaign rally in Manila. Among the injured were then senators Jovito Salonga, Sergio Osmeña Jr., and then Manila mayor Ramon Bagatsing.

    Lopez was elected assemblyman of Manila in the Batasang Pambansa from 1984 to 1986.

    Then President Fidel V. Ramos appointed him chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission from 1993 to 1996.

    He was chairman of PNOC Exploration Corporation before he died.

    Lopez’s wake is at the Aeternum Chapel, Heritage Park, Taguig, from 4 p.m. of January 2, to Wednesday morning, January 4.

    There will be a public viewing at Sto. Nino Church in Tondo on Thursday, January 5, and at the Manila City Hall at 3 p.m. on the same day.

    The late mayor will be buried at Heritage Park on Saturday, January 7. (cnn ph)

    former-manila-mayor-mel-lopez
