Gov’t steps up preparations for Miss Universe

  • January 6, 2017
  • Entertainment
    • The safety, security, and convenience of the public and the candidates of the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Manila were ensured by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) yesterday.

    Malacañang has likewise directed government agencies to extend full support to the forthcoming international event.

    Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, however, reminded state agencies to avoid spending public funds for the country’s Miss Universe hosting unless required.

    maxinemedina_Bb-PilipinaIn a related development, the parents of Binibining Pilipinas – Universe Maria Mika Maxine Medina, last Tuesday boldly said that they are positive that their daughter will inherit the crown from reigning Miss Universe and fellow Filipina Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

    The 65th Miss Universe Pageant will be held at Mall of Asia Arena on January 30.

    UNIVERSE ITINERARY

    Secretary Teo announced some of the provinces and cities that will be visited by the Miss Universe candidates.

    Included in the list are Boracay on January 14, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on January 15, Manila on January 16, Cebu on January 17, Baguio City on January 18, and Davao and Batangas on January 19.

    According to Teo, Albay was scrapped from the list due to the recent typhoon.

    Tourism Undersecretary Kat de Castro said officials of the Miss Universe Organization will arrive in the country today, January 5.

    Forty Miss Universe candidates are expected to arrive in the country next Thursday while the rest of them will arrive on January 13. They will also meet with President Duterte on January 23.

    PERSONALITIES

    According to De Castro, American host Steve Harvey will return to serve as the pageant’s main host despite last year’s controversy where he inadvertently announced the name of Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as Miss Universe instead of Wurtzbach.

    The identity of Harvey’s Filipina co-host will be announced soon, she said.

    She also disclosed that some of the artists being tapped to perform during the pageant are singers Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo, and Jed Madela.

    PARENTS’ PRIDE AND JOY

    “I know Pia will crown her,” said Marife, Maxine’s mother of during a surprise party for her beauty queen daughter in Quezon City.

    Maximo, Maxine’s father, said that he enjoys the praises for her daughter.

    “It boosts your morale.”

    “You can do it. I wish you luck and I love you very much. Don’t forget to pray,” Maxine’s parents added.( Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos, Genalyn D. Kabiling, and Robert R. Requintin,mb)

