Kuwait hangs Pinay OFW for murder

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday confirmed that the Kuwait government carried out yesterday afternoon the death sentence imposed by the court on a Muslim Filipina overseas worker accused of killing her employer’s daughter in May, 2007.

The sentence imposed on Jakatia Pawa, 32, of Zamboanga Sibugay, by a Kuwait court in 2008 was affirmed by the Kuwait Court of Cassation in 2013.

DFA spokesman Charles Jose said they were informed about Jakatia’s execution Tuesday.

Jakatia’s brother, Air Force Lt. Col. Angaris Pawa, in an interview over DZMM, said he received a phone call from a crying Jakatia at about 5 a.m. yesterday bidding him farewell. “I asked her why she was saying goodbye. She said she is already scheduled for execution. She asked forgiveness from us, my mother for her shortcomings, and told me to take care of her two children, aged 16 and 18,” Pawa related.

“She told me that she already accepted what will happen to her and I’m leaving everything to God,” Pawa added.

Jakatia’s husband who worked as a security guard for the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) in Mindanao was killed while she was in jail.

The Air Force official said he was reduced to tears at hearing the voice of Jakatia. “It hurts. I cried. Hindi ko lang maisigaw,” Pawa added.

Pawa said Jakatia’s last call came at 12:50 p.m. yesterday. Jakatia said, “Kuya, nasa execution room na ako.”

The DFA said Jakatia was executed (by hanging) at 3:19 p.m. (10:19 p.m. Tuesday, Kuwait time).

The verdict was handed down despite the defense of Jakatia that her fingerprint was absent from the crime scene and the blood stains found did not match her blood samples.

Jakatia had been working for her employer as a house help for five years prior to the incident.

WHAT HAPPENED

Jakatia told Pawa during a visit to Kuwait that her employers went on a vacation to Iran. When they came back in May 14, 2007, her lady employer caught her 22-year-old daughter sleeping with her boyfriend in her bedroom and stabbed her in her rage. Under Islam laws, a female is forbidden to sleep with the opposite sex outside marriage.

The victim reportedly sustained 28 stab wounds.

When the cops came, Jakatia narrated that her lady employer pointed to her as the perpetrator.

Pawa said the last time he saw his sister was in October of last year.

“I was with her son and daughter when we visited her in Kuwait. All along we thought that there is a chance that she could return back to the country after her lawyer, who is a relative of the President of Kuwait, gave an assurance that she will be released this 2017. But the opposite happened,” he said.

Pawa who is assigned with the PAF’s 530th Airbase Wing at Edwin Andrews Airbase in Zamboanga City said although Jakatia already accepted her fate, she is also upset at the lack of effort by government officials to help her with her case.

“Kung natutukan lang iyun (kaso) hindi aabot ng 11 years (If only they were able to focus on it, the case won’t last up to 11 years,” Pawa said.

“But that’s already under the bridge now. We already accepted what has happened,” he added. He is, however, appealing to President Duterte for help particularly in the education of Jakatia’s children.

Jose said the DFA expressed its deep sadness and extended its sympathies to the family of Pawa.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the government expressed sadness over Jakatia’s execution in Kuwait.

Roy C. Mabasa and Francis T. Wakefield, reports from Genalyn D. Kabiling and Elena L. Aben)

