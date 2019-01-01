Manila cop to file direct assault case against MMDA enforcer

A Manila policeman will be filing a direct assault case against an enforcer of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for punching him amid a road altercation in the capital city’s Tondo district late evening on Christmas day.



The suspect, identified as Abraham Nuqui, 34, married, and resident of 1838 Biak na Bato Street, Tondo, Manila, is currently recuperating in the hospital after the brawl.



While, Senior Police Officer (SPO) 1 Michael Pastor, assigned at the Manila Police District-General Assignment and Investigation Section (MPD-GAIS) and resident of Caloocan City, surrendered and turned over his service firearm to Moriones Police Station commander Supt. Dave Mejia despite having wounds.

Report disclosed that the suspect was speedily driving his motorcycle when he almost collided with the victim, who was on his way to the MPD headquarters for work, in an intersection.



Trying to avoid confrontation, Pastor, who was also on board a motorcycle, let drunken Nuqui passed first.



He then followed the latter to Biak na Bato Street, which was the same route going to MPD.



The suspect then stopped in a group of bystanders and blocked the lawman’s path when he was about to reach him.



After which, he unleashed invectives against Pastor and arrogantly asked, “Hindi mo ba ako kilala (Don’t you know me)?” despite the victim’s efforts to calmly introduce himself as a cop.



Moments later, Barangay Captain Ronaldo del Rosario, brother-in-law of the suspect, intervened to pacify the confrontation.



Minutes after, the village chief’s wife came to the scene with Nuqui’s brother and tugged one of his arms in a bid to put an end to the commotion but to no avail.



Suddenly, Nuqui got loose and punched Pastor several times.



When the victim fell on the ground, the suspect tried to grab his bag containing his service firearm.



Nonetheless, the victim managed to get his gun and fire a shot on the suspect’s left shoulder.



The suspect intoxicated with alcohol continued to attack the victim.



The fight only stopped when the crowd outside stood between the parties.

(Ria Fernandez. Mb.com)

