NEGRENSES Association Medical Mission

The Negrenses Association of BC is a registered non-profit organization in British Columbia. It is called NEGRENSES because the membership is composed mostly of individuals & their families from the province of Negros Occidental.

The association’s main activity is our October Fest Dinner & Dance. The proceeds of this yearly activity go directly to help our less fortunate brothers and sisters in The Philippines particularly in Negros Occidental through our Medical Missions.

Besides our yearly Dinner & Dance & our Medical Missions to Negros Occidental, we also actively participate in The Filipino-Canadian cultural activities here in Canada such as The Pinoy Fiesta, Fiesta ng Bayan & Fundraising for Cancer foundation to name a few. We have also donated & send aid to victims of natural disasters in The Philippines.

Since 2009 we have conducted medical missions in barangays Tangub, Banago, San Enrique and Pontevedra. In January of next year we will have our Medical Mission in the municipality of Manapla. In this mission we will also distribute reading glasses to the elder population. Besides our Medical Missions we also conduct feeding programs to children mostly from 0-8 years old.

To support our cause or to be a member of the association please email us at: negrenses_abc@yahoo.com.