Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP

Pacquiao Vargas Weigh-in Gallery

  • jfortaleza
  • November 4, 2016
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 36

    • Photos by Wendell Alinea/OSMP

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao, Donaire Weigh-in for Fight Night

    Next Story

    Donaire- Magdaleno Weigh-in, Face off for Fight Night

    New Posts Recently publish post More