Philippine Canadian Charitable Foundation continues to support GMA Kapuso Foundation

  • February 5, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
    • The Philippine Canadian Charitable Foundation (PCCF), one of the biggest Filipino charitable organizations in Ontario, Canada, has once again extended their generosity by donating to GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF), the socio-civic arm of GMA Network.

    Since 2010, GMAKF has been a regular beneficiary of PCCF in the latter’s pursuit to help poor and needy fami­lies as well as calamity victims in the Philippines. GMA’s flagship international channel GMA Pinoy TV is also a regular partner of PCCF in their fundraising events such as pageants and festivals that bring Filipino-Canadians together in celebrating Filipino culture and values.

    PCCF Executive Vice President Rosemer Enverga led the annual donation turnover last January 11 at the GMA Network Center. The PCCF party which also includes Canada-based professional vocalist Lilac Caña, Raymond Albovias, and Mrs. Philippines-Canada runners-up Len Salvador and Loida Cox met with GMAKF Executive Vice President and COO Rikki Escudero-Catibog to turn over the proceeds of an entire year’s fund raising activities.

    “We are also looking into a possible tie-up with PCCF and the Fil-Canadian community for a medical mission next year,” Enverga said.

    Meanwhile, Escudero-Catibog said GMAKF is humbled and gratified by the loyal support shown by hardworking kababayans in Canada and this further motivates GMAKF in the timely delivery of Serbisyong Totoo to those who need it the most.

    Caña, a PCCF member and Canadian singer, ended the turnover on an inspiring note as she sang ‘Sarong Banggi’ dedicated to the victims of Typhoon Nina in Bicolandia.

    • 05 February 2017
    • 05 February 2017
      Unleashing TV5’s makings of a hero

    • 05 February 2017
      Ex-congresswoman Rachel Arenas is new MTRCB chair; Sen. Poe approves

    • 04 February 2017
      Nurses from Philippines to get more opportunities to work in Canada

    • 04 February 2017
      Rachelle Ann Go joins London’s musical ‘Hamilton’

