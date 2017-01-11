Philippine government warns about fake job offers in Canada

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration has warned Filipinos from falling prey to fake jobs in Canada.

The non-existent jobs are said to be offered through e-mail and social media.

Various jobs are offered including farm laborers, fruit pickers, factory workers, medical staff, caregivers, engineers, truck drivers, and office workers.

In a media statement, the POEA said it received a forwarded e-mail from a victim that he was selected for a supposed employment in Canada.

The POEA related that the employer’s representatives were said to be already in the Philippines to interview applicants.

The sender of the email promised the person non-payment of placement and processing fees, but applicants are asked to pay P3,800 for slot reservation.

The e-mail sender claims existing partnership with a licensed recruitment agency in the Philippines for the supposed conduct of the seminar and processing of employment documents.

The alleged scammer entices applicants by offering too-good-to-be-true remunerations such as high salaries, 250 percent overtime pay, and paid vacation.

The POEA reminded overseas job applicants to always verify with the POEA regarding the authenticity of any job offers found online.

Like this: Like Loading...