Senator Pacquiao hails Sarangani police for neutralizing leader of ISIS-allied terror group

By Aquiles Z. Zonio KIAMBA, Sarangani Province – Senator Emmanuel D. Pacquiao hailed the Sarangani Police for neutralizing a notorious terror suspect responsible for several terror attacks and crime incidents here. “It was a big accomplishment on the part of Sarangani police especially in the field of ...
All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp. said the proposed Sangley gateway will keep about 8,000 trucks and 40,000 cars out of Metro Manila daily, easing up traffic while providing a comprehensive solution for a world-class airport, a seaport and an industrial complex. The consortium led by tycoon Henry Sy and ...
Philippine Airlines said it placed orders for up to 12 Q400 aircraft from Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. The country’s flag carrier said it ordered six Q400 aircraft with option for another six planes to expand its inter-island domestic operations. “These new Q400s, ideal for short runways, have 10 more seats ...
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the opening of the NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane on December 21, in time for the holiday rush. The NAIA Expressway Christmas Lane will connect Entertainment City and Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard to NAIA Terminal 3 and Skyway. This is expected to ...
I think you have to experience winter to know what desolation and death can be like. It can be unbearable. It’s the season where everything dies, even bacteria. It becomes freezing cold and numb; where the landscape is just white and colorless. Looking at the vast expanse of snow ...