Tim Hortons finally opens in Manila

Iconic Canadian café and bakeshop Tim Hortons has finally arrived in the Philippines.

Tim Hortons opened its first outlet on February 28 in Uptown Bonifacio Global City in Metro Manila.

“Filipinos already have a taste for quality coffee and baked goods, making the Tim Hortons® brand a welcomed addition to the city of Manila,” said Enrique Y. Yap Jr., CEO of TH Coffee Services Philippines Corporation, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons.

Named after its founder, who was a national hockey league player, Tim Hortons first opened in Ontario in 1964 and, since then, has expanded within Canada and overseas.

Tim Hortons is the first personal coffee shop investments of Yap, whose cousin and sibling also run another coffee brand, Café France.

“Tim Hortons® restaurants are well-known for their fast and friendly service, which will be no different for our Guests here in the Philippines,” he said.

After opening its flagship Tim Hortons’ coffee shop in Uptown Bonifacio Global City, the local master franchisee is now working on a number of locations, including The Link, UN Square in San Marcelino, Eastwood, Net Quad, Insular Life, Venice Grand Canal, Bluebay at Edsa Extension, BF Homes, One Central and across the RCBC Plaza.

“We are still working on other sites,” Yap said adding they will definitely expand outside of the metropolis and into the provinces.

According to Yap, the company only sources its coffee from the best places from Brazil, Colombia and Indonesia, but he also welcomes local coffee supplies to help local coffee farmers.

“We’re having the best coffee and we have a cozy ambiance,” he said noting that its products cater to all market segments.

Miss Universe Canada Sierra Burchell returned to the Philippines to formally open the first branch in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons.

The beauty queen was joined by executives from Tim Hortons International and the Philippines, as well as a representatives of the Department of Tourism at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, ahead of its opening on February 28.

Tim Hortons offers premium coffee, freshly baked goods, delicious sandwiches and wraps, and other food products.

“With a strong economy and fast growing quick-service market, the Philippines is a great place to expand the Tim Hortons brand,” said Elias Diaz Sese, President of Tim Hortons.“We look forward to being part of the Manila community where Guests can enjoy our one of a kind coffee and fresh food.”

Tim Hortons plans to expand to over 100 outlets over the next two decades.

“We believe in the economy of the country, and so we’re here to spread our wings and reach out to as many neighborhoods as we can,” Yap said.

