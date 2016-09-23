Saskatoon Holds Biggest Singing Competition in the Province

SASKATCHEWAN News

Filipino Canadians are as active in Saskatchewan as the rest of the Pinoys all over Canada with several events scheduled in the fall.

RAJJ Enterprise, Ltd. a services company owned by Filipino-Canadian Jovee Villanueva, is also owner of The Page Pub and Eatery which has opened its doors to feature local artists and bands to do shows nightly on the weekends every Fridays and Saturdays, and bring together Filipinos and other Canadians to enjoy and have a “Pinas Night Life” which most Pinoys truly miss. It is the first bar to have such a concept in Saskatoon. They also have Karaoke Nights every night where everyone is welcome to sing their favorite Videoke song.

Sing Pilipinas is the first ever Videoke Championship Concert Tour for Global Filipinos. Saskatoon is one of the three cities who have joined the show, which will feature Darren Espanto as guest artist. Toronto and Calgary are the other two Canadian cities who joined the show. Twenty finalists will be chosen among those who auditioned and the Grand Finals for Saskatoon will happen on November 5 at The Radisson Hotel. The Grand Champion will be the official City of Saskatoon representative who will represent Saskatoon on December 20 at the SM Mall of Asia in Manila.

Another event will be a concert by legendary folk songstress Lolita Carbon on October 9, 2016, at the Ukrainian Orthodox Auditorium in Saskatoon. It will also feature Saskatoon’s Battle of the Bands 2016 competitions.

They will also hold a Little Miss FilCan Saskatoon on October 2 at 3 PM at the Ukrainian Orthodox Auditorium.