Senate Speaker recognizes Atin Ito’s Eddie Lee

Ottawa – Today, the Honourable George Furey, Speaker of the Senate of Canada, recognized Atin Ito publisher Eddie Lee in the Senate Chamber during the Senate sitting. Eddie Lee was present in the Senate gallery as a guest of Senator Tobias C. Enverga Jr., who paid tribute to Eddie Lee’s contribution to the Filipino Canadian community.

“I rise today to pay tribute to one of the notable seniors in my community — a senior who has been a beacon of inspiration and leadership for many Filipino Canadians in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, Mr. Eduardo Lee,” Senator Enverga said about the publisher of Canada’s oldest existing Filipino monthly newspaper.

“He is the recipient of several awards, many including the terms ‘outstanding’ and ‘merit’, but too numerous to list here today. Some more notable are the 1987 Ethnic Media Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Ontario Minister of Citizenship; the 1995 Better Understanding Among Ontarians through Journalism Award from the Honourable Bob Rae, the

then Premier of Ontario; and the Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Honourable Sheila Finestone, the then Minister of State for Multiculturalism. Mr. Lee, a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient, received a Distinguished Alumni Award in Community Service from his alma mater, the University of the Philippines, this summer,” the Senator continued.

“Honourable senators, I want to thank Eddie Lee for his contributions to our community and to Canada,” Senator Enverga ended his tribute.