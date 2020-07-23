Surrey launches Enjoy Summer in Surrey campaign encouraging residents to discover local outdoor amenities

Surrey, BC – The City of Surrey is encouraging residents to play local and stay local with the new Enjoy Summer in Surrey campaign, aimed at highlighting the many low-cost and free outdoor activities available across one of Canada’s most livable cities.

“As we all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 this summer, we are fortunate that we live in a city that has so many outdoor activities and amenities for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “I invite everyone to explore Surrey’s urban forests, nature trails and parks, while staying active and healthy with your family. We don’t have to go far to re-discover and enjoy beautiful BC this summer. It’s all here at our doorstep.”

A centralized hub, surrey.ca/summerinsurrey is available to help residents plan their staycation, highlighting local water sports, shoreline walks, unique picnic spots and nature trails, as well as outdoor fitness and outdoor sports amenities in Surrey.

This public campaign includes informing residents of weekly location and activity highlights through surrey.ca, social media, news & updates, digital billboard ads and local transit shelter ads. Residents are encouraged to share their favourite location and activity ideas using the hashtag #mycityofsurrey.

While Enjoying Summer in Surrey, we can all do our part in keeping our community, public spaces, and each other safe by taking proper health measures by observing physical distancing, having your own hand sanitizer, and staying home if sick.

For more information, and to watch the Enjoy Summer in Surrey video go to www.surrey.ca/summerinsurrey (Photo: Crescent Beach, Surrey)

