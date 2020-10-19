Tropical depression Ofel makes 5th landfall over Batangas

  • admin
  • October 19, 2020
  • News
  • Page Views 38

    • Tropical depression “Ofel” changed track again Wednesday night, and made its fifth landfall over Batangas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday early morning.

    PAGASA said Ofel made landfall over San Juan, Batangas at 11 p.m. Wednesday while packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.
    It earlier made its fourth landfall over Torrijos, Marinduque at 7:45 p.m. It also advanced over Burias Island Wednesday noon, after making its second landfall over Matnog in Sorsogon at 6:00 a.m., and its initial landfall in Can-avid, Eastern Samar at 2:30 a.m.

    According to PAGASA’s latest weather bulletin, Ofel’s center was estimated in the vicinity of Lobo, Batangas, while moving northwestward at 20 kph.

    The storm is forecast to move west-northwestward over Batangas and emerge over the West Philippine Sea Thursday morning.

    Ofel is also expected to remain a tropical depression within the next 12 to 24 hours, but may intensify into a tropical storm while over the West Philippine Sea.

    PAGASA said it is likely to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning or afternoon.

    Ofel will bring moderate to heavy rains over the northern portion of Quezon, Aurora, and Bulacan on Thursday.

    Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bataan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon will experience light to moderate rains, with at times heavy rains, because of the storm, while Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and most of Mindanao will have similar weather conditions due to the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA. (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    96.5% collection rate for City of Surrey property taxes

    Next Story

    City seeks public feedback to help form new Surrey Transportation Plan

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 19 October 2020
      2 hours ago No comment

      Government of Canada announces details for opening of 2020 Parents and Grandparents Program

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today announced details for the opening of the 2020 Parents and Grandparents (PGP) Program, building further on the government’s commitment to reuniting families. Over a 3-week period, from 12 p.m. EDT on October 13, 2020, to 12 ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Filipino candidates Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, Jaeden Dela Torre run in October 24 B.C. election

      Three Filipino Canadians are running for seats in the B.C. Legislative Assembly in the provincial election on October 24, 2020. They are Mable Elmore, Cyrus Sy, and Jaeden Dela Torre. Elmore is seeking a fourth term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Vancouver-Kensington. Elmore was first elected ...

    • 18 October 2020
      10 hours ago No comment

      Advance voting for B.C. election starts October 15

      Voters in British Columbia don’t need to wait for October 24 to cast their ballot in this year’s provincial election. Advance voting starts on October 15, and runs through October 21. Voters can check on the website of Elections B.C. to find out where they can cast an advance ...

    • 08 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      B.C. NDP leader John Horgan supports creation of Filipino cultural centre in Metro Vancouver

      John Horgan, leader of the B.C. NDP is hoping to form a majority government after the October 24 election. Last September, Horgan dissolved the legislative assembly, triggering an election that ended his NDP minority government. With polls showing Horgan and the B.C. NDP leading, his gamble may pay off. ...

    • 02 October 2020
      2 weeks ago No comment

      IRCC speeding up processing for spousal applications

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, is announcing action to speed up spousal application processing and help families build their lives together in Canada. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased the number of decision makers on spousal applications in Canada by ...

    %d bloggers like this: