Use of crystal meth by Filipino workers in Banff, Alberta reported

In the Philippines, the illegal drug is called shabu.

In Canada, it’s known crystal meth.

According to report by the CBC on September 19, the use of crystal meth by Filipino workers is raising concern in the Banff National Park and the Bow Valley in Alberta.

The CBC reported that there are concerns in Alberta’s Bow Valley that members of the Filipino community are using shabu or crystal meth to help them work longer hours.

“A few clients had reported knowledge of this being used, that it went by a different word than what we’ve heard before, and that they’re facing different kinds of barriers in seeking help and support,” said Meagan Stewart, coordinator of the Bow Valley Immigration Partnership.

The CBC reported that the organization has taken part in two community meetings with local employers, Alberta Health Services and the RCMP this year to discuss the use of shabu.

“It seems to be … people in the community are trying to work multiple jobs and then trying to maintain the level of stamina in that work,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Eneas said.

“Often times, from the discussions, they were working anywhere from 14-, 16 and 18-hour days in two or three jobs.”

The meetings have been an opportunity for different organizations to share information about the drug, according to the report.

“It seems to be very underground,” Eneas said. “We — the police — haven’t had a lot of information come to light about it, but other service groups are hearing discussions about it … talking about specific shabu abuses.”

Banff Filipino community member Ericson Dizon, who moved to Canada three and a half years ago, said in the CBC report that he’s surprised to hear that shabu is in the Bow Valley.

“As of now, I’m still clueless,” he said. “I haven’t been exposed to it and I haven’t heard about anyone using it.”

Dizon, who works as a housekeeper at a hotel, added that drugs are not the answer.

“If you’re somebody who is a professional and the only reason you’re going to take it is to catch up, you’re not actually helping yourself. You’re actually trying to destroy yourself,” Dizon said.

Shabu use isn’t common but it’s important to get ahead of the issue before it grows, said Heather Bates with Community Connections, a group that welcomes newcomers to the Bow Valley.

Heather Bates, with Community Connection, said it’s important to get ahead of the issue.

“Our conversation has essentially been about what we as a collective community can do to support all community members,” she said in the CBC report.

“How can we improve barriers that might exist for individuals accessing services? What do we as service providers and employees need to know to best support those in the community.”