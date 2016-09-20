obama-duterte-life

Clothes that make the man

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 20, 2016
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 31

    • It’s been very interesting in the office watercooler and coffee stations nowadays that my non-Filipino officemates love to talk about our new Philippine leader, President Duterte, specifically his “questionable” acts since coming to office. From what I see these people will believe only on what they read in the media or facebook.

    And interestingly, at some point I find myself defending our culture, so much so rationalizing Mr. Duterte’s so-called questionable acts. Take for example the seemingly undiscriminatory cleansing of drug criminals. My response usually is a reference to countries like Singapore and Malaysia where drug crimes are severely punished with immediate execution, and the Philippines’ looks like worse only because it’s being done on a grand scale.

    The other favorite topic was Mr. Duterte’s recent SOB remarks, which was grandly portrayed by the media as being directed to U.S. President Obama. To this I ask them what’s the average number of times in a day do they hear the F word by people on the street, which are not even directed to us or to anybody. Sadly, I had to admit that there is little difference between Canadians or Americans and Filipinos when it comes to the F word – only it’s the P word in our country, and I personally believe the P remark wasn’t really directed to Mr. Obama at all.

    Agree, Mr. Duterte has a foul mouth that does not befit a president, but again, there’s little difference with, say, some U.S. presidents who are often caught off-guard (like overheard in microphones). What Mr. Duterte needs is a total makeover in prudency. He is, what the dictionary describes as, “uncouth” (yeah- check it out).

    Well, personally, so long as what he is doing is destroying the country’s cancerous cells, Mr. Duterte is doing OK, except for two things: one, his total disregard for the Marcoses’ past crimes in lieu of friendship, and the other, his total disregard of dress protocol!

    In the not-so-distant-past I criticized the staff of the Philippine Consulate here in Vancouver for not exuding respect for the office they represent by the way they dress up – at least wear a business shirt, put on a tie and don’t wear denims. Funny but now seeing photos of Mr. Duterte in rolled-up-cuffs, loose-neck shirts and denims even during official events, I could say the same thing. At least put on a tie – or wear a barong.

    Internationally all eyes are focused on Mr. Duterte, and there will be no shortage of criticism and arguments whether he is a crime-fighter or the criminal himself. As it is always said, when all points are equal it’s the personality that counts. At least, he should tip the balance a bit by dressing the part and show the world that he really is the highest elected official, not the highest-elected thug.

    Share

    Previous Story

    REAL CHANGES

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • obama-duterte-life
      20 September 2016
      1 hour ago No comment

      Clothes that make the man

      It’s been very interesting in the office watercooler and coffee stations nowadays that my non-Filipino officemates love to talk about our new Philippine leader, President Duterte, specifically his “questionable” acts since coming to office. From what I see these people will believe only on what they read in the ...

    • real-changes
      20 September 2016
      5 hours ago No comment

      REAL CHANGES

      President Duterte is just being himself. I must admit some ambivalence in writing about the President at this time of the traditional 100-day honeymoon period, when he is trying to forge a new government.  As of late, there are still no appointments for new heads of key housing agencies, ...

    • martial-law
      20 September 2016
      8 hours ago No comment

      Martial Rule: Never Again, Never Forget

      September 21, 1972 is a dark period in our people’s history when the dictator Ferdinand Marcos placed the whole Philippines under martial law with his Proclamation No. 1081. He started a reign of terror against his own citizens whom he had sworn to protect and defend. Hundreds of thousands ...

    • img_2730
      19 September 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      A Tale of Love and Darkness (PG) ***

      Holy Alliance! Never forget your roots. Give credit to Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman for shunning the hot blockbuster limelight to deliver a nice poignant drama in A Tale of Love and Darkness. Impressive in her directorial debut Ms. Portman does a Ricky job navigating the troubled waters of a ...

    • steel-beamjpg-jpg-size-custom-crop-1086x736
      19 September 2016
      1 day ago No comment

      Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the anniversary of 9/11 and the National Day of Service

      The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the National Day of Service: “Today, we mark the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States that killed nearly 3,000 innocent victims – including 24 Canadians. ...