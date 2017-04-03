A Woman is a Human Being

March was International Women’s Month.

Did anyone notice?

When you have a government who puts a Vice President on trial and impeachment case by a gang of chauvinists and misogynists in the guise of lawmakers, simply because she told the truth and echoed what the whole world is saying about a President who is disrespectful of women and human rights of people, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because we are saying women in office are unimportant and can be thrown out anytime the men decide to remove her from office. If this happened in a regular workplace, the superior and his minions would be charged of sexual harassment and gender discrimination and ultimately fired, but because he is President and his cohorts are lawmakers, it makes it acceptable?

When a group of lawmakers, who pretend they have the best interest of the people in mind, mock, embarrass and strip a woman lawmaker of her dignity by repeatedly asking her questions about her illicit affair with the driver and bodyguard for all the world to see and hear, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because we are saying that the woman Senator has no right to decency. The line of questioning was unnecessary, but because they are group of men, who probably have chains of mistresses all over the place, they see this woman as an object of ridicule and mockery. Again, in the real world, this would constitute as sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace, and a cause of termination of the perpetrators, but did anyone cry foul over this? No, because the senator was a woman.

When you have a caucus of lawmakers in Ottawa, and a male Liberal MP jokes to a woman MP about her pole dancing, and has still to be told to apologize by his boss, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because we are saying sexually snide remarks against women should be tolerated. Because we are in Canada, though, it was nipped in the bud, as it is highly unacceptable to denigrate women, or anyone for that matter.

If bullies are supposed to be stopped from doing harm against people, why are these bullies still in their government jobs? Well, it’s because they are men, and they collectively bully the defenseless, like the Vice President, the lady Senator and the lady MP – because they are women.

When you have a society that puts preferential treatment and privileges to transgendered women to use the ladies’ washrooms any time they feel like it, exposing women and young girls to sexual predators who have been given the go signal to enter places where women used to feel secure doing their feminine business, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because we are saying women’s rights to privacy in washrooms and their safety is immaterial. Have any of these policymakers even asked all women their opinions on this matter?

When women are not given the options for appropriate actions and advice for a pregnancy that they cannot afford to have, by providing them with counselling and adoption information rather than abortion, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because we are saying that women have only one option to this situation, and that this option is the easiest way out, even though it can be harmful to her physically, mentally and emotionally, as well as harmful for the child.

When girls are not allowed to go to school and are left to provide for their families by working under deplorable conditions, and often hired and given less than the minimum wage, International Women’s Month is irrelevant because these things still happen all around the world, and all bureaucrats are thinking about is how to make more money waging war and selling weapons of mass destruction.

How many of us have mothers, sisters, wives, female cousins, female friends, who think that all these instances are unacceptable? It is because of them that we should be celebrating International Women’s Month. But does anybody really care?

As a woman, I am sick and tired of seeing other women being mistreated, harassed, mocked, abused and underappreciated simply because people think a man’s opinion is better, and we have become too politically apologetic because the loud minority has shoved their principles down our throats that we can no longer speak for and defend ourselves and our rights.

International Women’s Month goes beyond burning bras, the sexual revolution and suffrage. It is about respecting each individual woman, regardless of her race, social status, educational attainment, or how men think of her. It is about her right as a human being.

