Beatriz Bags in Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’

‘Let us not seek the Republican answer, or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.’ —John F. Kennedy

Trying to find some sense for the Supreme Court decision on the Marcos burial, I can conclude that what they stressed was that it was perfectly legal for President Duterte to allow Marcos to be buried in the LIbingan ng mga Bayani as a soldier and ex-president. No law in the land to disallow it, the nine justices intoned.

Sure, but is allowing of the burial of the dictator Marcos (named the Guiness Book of Records’ as Biggest Thief in History in 1986) in the Libingan of the Bayani morally right?

I take comfort in the dissenting statement of chief justice Lourdes Sereno. Please look for it and read, and weep some more.

Now for some cheery news…A new concept store is now open at the Makati Cinema Square where the old Fairmart used to be. This is the “Merry Seasons” department store of retailer/merchandiser Danny Velasco and features year-round bargains on Ikea Furniture, home kitchen wares, men and women’s fashion at “buy one take one” attractions.

Danny also put in a “Yamang Bukid” corner for back-to-nature items and a chill bar, (which serves freshly baked pastries, pastas, sandwiches, and drinks) to hang out in after shopping, or while the spouse is still hunting for bargains. He also has a vegetarian section and for this season, a Christmas nook!

***

Bouquets to our young friend, Carissa Cruz Evangelista whose line of clutch bags and accessories made it to the very popular magazine of media icon Oprah Winfrey, the O. Carissa’s Beatriz line was featured in the section of Oprah’s Favorite Things for the special technique of lining up the colorful threads to make beautiful and colorful tropical designs.

These clutch bags are meticulously crafted by women in livelihood projects initiated by Carissa and have been cited in last year’s Katha Awards here as well as in major fashion venues abroad such as Paris and New York. But making it to O is a big thrill for the hardworking mom of two pretty girls. She is a former Department of Trade and Industry undersecretary who pioneered OTOP (One Town, One Product) successfully during her term. The Beatriz line of handbags is available here in specialty stores like Rustan’s, Firma, Bijoux, and more.

Carissa is the daughter of former congresswoman Gina de Venecia, a granddaughter of Dr. Jose Vera Perez, and a niece of fashion designer Josie Natori.

***

Now, meet Jon Orana a computer engineer, who, after reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad, by best-selling motivational speaker and businessman Robert Kiyosaki, who “teaches people to become millionaires,” opened his eyes to a brave new world. Sensing that the Internet was the oncoming wave of the future, Orana began upgrading his skills in the field, and despite his lack of business background, he stood his ground believing that good fortune was just around the corner.

He built an e-book industry in 36 months, he was able to sell 24 million e-books online. His success was enough to motivate him to teach to others what he had acquired by hard work and by engaging in consultancy work and coaching first-time online entrepreneurs.

Orana’s homebased business has expanded to include setting up online programs like Internet Business Masterclass, Blog Academy, and Money Tree System that have taught over 1,000 neophyte online entrepreneurs. His blog www.eskapology.com now has over 100,000 email business subscribers. He has also sold over $1 million of his digital products to an eager, receptive, and growing online market.

Finding his niche did not come easy, but Orana is a good example that one can do it, if one is willing to learn and test the waters. Those interested to register on his e-book online seminar at Lancaster Hotel, Mandaluyong on Nov. 19, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., may register via email to jon@eskapology.com or visit his www.NegosyoUniversity.com or call his local office at 02 650 0843.

***

Finally we mourn the death of our good friend, Dr. Thelma Navarette Clemente, founder of the Capitol Medical Center. A pioneer in women’s medicine and modernizing our hospital system, she will be remembered also for her kindness and commitment to her profession and her hospital. You will be sorely missed Dr. Clemente.(mb.com.ph)